Worcester, MA

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

City Council says no to proposed Worcester charter school

WORCESTER — The City Council unanimously, with one abstention, adopted a resolution Tuesday against a new proposed charter school in the city.  “They take our funding but there’s no level of accountability,” District 4 City Councilor Sarai Rivera said of charter schools, which are not overseen by local elected officials. “It’s almost like it takes away the voice of the community.” ...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Former Palmer superintendent Patricia Gardner joins CES in Northampton

Former superintendent Patricia Gardner has joined the Collaborative for Educational Services (CES) in Northampton following her recent departure from the Palmer School District. The Collaborative for Educational Services is a non-profit that provides programming to school districts in Hampshire County in areas such as early childhood, special education, after-school programs,...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
BEVERLY, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Worcester sells for $495,000

Lenny Martinez and Pamela Martinez acquired the property at 358 Salisbury Street, Worcester, from Mark Coogan and Ruben Bonilla santiago on Nov. 10, 2022. The $495,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $185. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a carport. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot.
WORCESTER, MA
getnews.info

The Law Office of Polly A. Tatum, Worcester, MA Estate Planning Firm Marks 24 Years In Operation

The Law Office of Polly A. Tatum is an estate planning law firm in Worcester, MA. The practice provides will and trust services to individuals, families, and businesses. The Law Office of Polly A. Tatum is proud to announce that the firm has more than two dozen years of reliable legal services in the practice areas of family mediation, divorce, estate planning, Medicaid planning, and elder law. Anyone who has struggled to sort out the estate of a loved one who failed to plan for bequests will recognize the importance of completing estate planning, even at a young age. The Law Office of Polly A. Tatum – Wills Lawyers is ready to assist clients with the preparation of a will as part of long-term planning.
WORCESTER, MA
