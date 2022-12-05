Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Worcester Firefighters Battle Large Fire in Scrap YardQuiet Corner AlertsWorcester, MA
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
City Council says no to proposed Worcester charter school
WORCESTER — The City Council unanimously, with one abstention, adopted a resolution Tuesday against a new proposed charter school in the city. “They take our funding but there’s no level of accountability,” District 4 City Councilor Sarai Rivera said of charter schools, which are not overseen by local elected officials. “It’s almost like it takes away the voice of the community.” ...
spectrumnews1.com
Proposed charter school in Worcester draws frustration from City Hall
WORCESTER, Mass. - A proposal to open up a new charter school in Worcester is facing backlash over concerns it would strip funding away from Worcester Public Schools. Plans are moving along for a new charter school in Worcester. Opponents of the school say it will take money away from...
Group behind Worcester Cultural Academy charter school proposal to move forward despite opposition
Jim Donahue, founding executive director for a proposed charter school in Worcester, expected opposition to the school he aims to open in August 2023. That opposition is coming from several fronts. The Worcester School Committee voted unanimously to oppose the creation of the Worcester Cultural Academy Charter School at a...
Former Palmer superintendent Patricia Gardner joins CES in Northampton
Former superintendent Patricia Gardner has joined the Collaborative for Educational Services (CES) in Northampton following her recent departure from the Palmer School District. The Collaborative for Educational Services is a non-profit that provides programming to school districts in Hampshire County in areas such as early childhood, special education, after-school programs,...
Eric Batista, officially Worcester’s city manager, signs $275K contract
The Worcester City Council has made the process it started in November official — Eric Batista is Worcester’s next city manager. The council voted 8 to 3 to appoint Batista on Nov. 15, with Councilors At-Large Etel Haxhiaj, Thu Nguyen and Khrystian King voting against it. Following the...
Starting salary of $275,000: City Council signs deal with Eric Batista, city manager
WORCESTER - Worcester has a permanent city manager, as the City Council Tuesday voted unanimously to ink a contract with Eric D. Batista. “It’s an honor and a privilege to be recognized and selected as city manager. This is a historic moment for the city and a historic moment for the Latino...
Warwick sells former school building for $1.4M
The former Holden Elementary School on Hoxsie Avenue will be sold to Link Commercial Properties LLC, according to city officials.
Boston officials talk school security after man found sleeping in classroom
Boston school officials said they were looking at access rules for buildings and increasing walk-throughs after a man was found sleeping in a classroom in a Dorchester school earlier this week, media outlets reported. An unknown man ran out of a classroom at the Richard J. Murphy K-8 School in...
Joint panel declares search for Westfield public works director must start over
WESTFIELD — At the joint meeting of the Public Works and Water Commission on Dec. 7, commissioners voted to declare the search for the director of public works a failure, following the decision by Jeffrey Gamelli not to accept the position. Gamelli chose to stay on in his previous position as deputy superintendent of the DPW’s Wastewater Division.
Southwick schools agree to cook lunches for St. Mary’s Elementary in Westfield
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School Committee voted unanimously Dec. 6 to enter into an agreement with St. Mary’s Elementary School for a pilot program where the regional school district would provide the food service students at the parochial school in Westfield. STGRSD School Nutrition Director Matthew Lillibridge...
Worcester honors firefighter Jon Davies Sr., killed in action in 2011
Eleven years after Worcester firefighter Jon Davies died battling a three-decker fire on Arlington Street, the city is honoring his sacrifice. The 17-year veteran of the department was 43 years old when he died on Dec. 8, 2011. The Worcester Fire Department will strike a memorial alarm at the Franklin...
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
Single family residence in Worcester sells for $495,000
Lenny Martinez and Pamela Martinez acquired the property at 358 Salisbury Street, Worcester, from Mark Coogan and Ruben Bonilla santiago on Nov. 10, 2022. The $495,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $185. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a carport. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot.
Robert Buckley, accused of assaulting 68-year old, is Boston firefighter
A man accused of throwing a 68-year-old man to the ground outside of a Boston restaurant on Sunday is a member of the city’s fire department, according to the Boston Globe and Boston 25. Robert Buckley, 43, of Plymouth, was charged with assault and battery on a person over...
Richard Rosen, accused of voting in both Mass. and NH, claims his identity was stolen
State records show that Richard Rosen, the man who was arrested for allegedly voting in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire in the 2016 presidential election, is accused of double voting in both states for over two decades. Rosen, who has residences in Belmont, Massachusetts and Holderness, New Hampshire was arrested...
NECN
Residents ‘Horrified' Over Proposed Solar Farm Near Waltham/Lexington Line
Jim Troy moved out to a stretch of Waltham, Massachusetts, for peace and quiet; his backyard opens up to a large swath of wilderness. "I like the nature, I like the people," Troy said. Lauren Luallen loved the feel of the neighborhood, too; it's a big reason why she picked...
Encore Boston Harbor sports betting license approved by regulators
Gaming regulators approved Thursday a sports betting license for Encore Boston Harbor, making it the first casino in Massachusetts to gain an initial greenlight and putting it on the path to facilitate in-person betting sometime early next year. And if not for the glitzy casino in Everett, the first full...
Alexander Owanisian, Susan Celauro ID’d as victims of Charlton crash
The drivers killed Wednesday when a car traveling the wrong way on a Massachusetts highway collided with two other vehicles were identified as a New York woman and a Southbridge man, authorities said Thursday. In a statement, the Massachusetts State Police said Susan Celauro, of East Norwich, New York, was...
Boston Globe
Transformative decision a half-century ago to scrap I-95 extension still resonates in Boston today
Southwest Expressway threatened to displace thousands and bisect neighborhoods. It’s a decision that transformed and shaped modern Boston, an early pivot from the assumed primacy of the automobile and toward public transportation, while sparing multiple neighborhoods from being carved up. Fifty years ago last week, Governor Francis W. Sargent...
getnews.info
The Law Office of Polly A. Tatum, Worcester, MA Estate Planning Firm Marks 24 Years In Operation
The Law Office of Polly A. Tatum is an estate planning law firm in Worcester, MA. The practice provides will and trust services to individuals, families, and businesses. The Law Office of Polly A. Tatum is proud to announce that the firm has more than two dozen years of reliable legal services in the practice areas of family mediation, divorce, estate planning, Medicaid planning, and elder law. Anyone who has struggled to sort out the estate of a loved one who failed to plan for bequests will recognize the importance of completing estate planning, even at a young age. The Law Office of Polly A. Tatum – Wills Lawyers is ready to assist clients with the preparation of a will as part of long-term planning.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 2