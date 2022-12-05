Read full article on original website
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Related
$520k state grant will fund Phase I Holyoke Anniversary Hill, Scott Tower restoration
HOLYOKE — Efforts to revive Anniversary Hill and Scott Tower got a boost when the City Council accepted a $520,000 state Land and Water Conservation Fund grant. The award will finance Phase I of the restoration project. The City Council formally passed the grant and a resolution Tuesday. The...
Westfield Councilor Richard Sullivan helping incoming gov. on economic policy
WESTFIELD — As CEO of the Western Mass. Economic Development Council, Richard Sullivan’s business is knowing what industry, merchants and job-seekers are looking for in the Westfield region. Now he’s bringing that perspective to the next gubernatorial administration. Sullivan, a Westfield city councilor and former mayor, is...
Springfield receives $1.2M grant for programs aimed at youth at risk for gang involvement
The Baker-Polito administration announced this week it awarded more than $10.4 million across the state to fund programs targeting youth violence, with over $1.2 million flowing to Springfield for 13 programs aimed at youth identified as high risk for getting involved in a gang. The funds are part of Senator...
Westfield special education team reports full programs, challenges in staffing
WESTFIELD — Westfield Public Schools Special Education Director Debra Ecker and James O’Neill, the schools’ lead manager of autism, social-emotional and behavioral services gave an update on their programs to the School Committee on Dec. 5. Westfield offers a wide range of special education programs; inclusion programs...
Southwick schools agree to cook lunches for St. Mary’s Elementary in Westfield
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School Committee voted unanimously Dec. 6 to enter into an agreement with St. Mary’s Elementary School for a pilot program where the regional school district would provide the food service students at the parochial school in Westfield. STGRSD School Nutrition Director Matthew Lillibridge...
Longmeadow OKs rebuild of Armata’s, Maple Road Plaza after fire
LONGMEADOW — Thirteen months after a four-alarm fire consumed the plaza, the planning board approved the site design for a rebuilt Armata’s Market and Maple Shopping Center at its meeting Wednesday night. The fire originated in an attic crawlspace, caused millions of dollars of destruction and was described...
Here’s where you can find drive-thru holiday lights in Mass.
One of the staple parts of the holidays are holiday lights. The bright reds, greens and blues are sure to make any home or location shine bright. But perhaps one of the better light displays you can see aren’t just ones you walk through — rather ones you can drive through.
Westfield Middle School staff party gives, receives holiday spirit at ‘recharge room’
WESTFIELD — Generosity was in the air at the festive annual Westfield Middle School holiday staff meeting on Dec. 8 in the school cafeteria. Holiday songs were performed for staff by the school band and chorus, snacks prepared by colleagues were shared, toys were brought in for the Westfield Police Cadets charity drive, and a gift from the administration team was given to a military family.
Buyer says $240 million sale of Pride convenience chain is final
SPRINGFIELD — ARKO Corp. announced Thursday its $240 million purchase of the 50-year-old chain of Pride convenience stores in western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut is final. The deal, first announced in October, separates ownership of the stores from ownership of the real estate. ARKO Corp. is a Richmond, Virginia-based,...
These 7 Mass. cities have perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality, Human Rights Campaign says
Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores when it comes to LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies and services. In its 11th annual Municipal Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown, Salem and Worcester scores of 100, according to a report available on its website.
‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers
Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
Chicopee adds patrols, drops speed limit after 6 vehicle-related deaths
Police are stepping up traffic patrols and kicking off an education campaign to improve road safety for the upcoming holidays after recent motor vehicle-related fatalities in Chicopee. In the past two months, six people have died in motor vehicle crashes — including two pedestrians struck within three days of one...
Toy for Joy 2022: Tammy Jacobson Landon remembered with gift to centennial campaign
Whenever Bruce and Marcia Landon consider charitable donations, they always keep their daughter in mind. “We know she’d be very happy with our decision to donate to Toy for Joy,” said Bruce Landon, former player, executive and owner of Springfield’s American Hockey League franchise. Tammy Jacobson Landon...
Worcester fined for 6M gallon sewage discharge into Lake Quinsigamond
Worcester has to open its wallet after the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced Friday it would be fining the city for an event that led to six million gallons of untreated wastewater making its way into Lake Quinsigamond. The department determined the event violated the state’s Clean Water Act....
Westfield Public Health Bulletin: Think of others, don’t spread flu this holiday season
The season of gifts and giving is upon us. Influenza is a popular gift this season that just keeps on giving and giving and giving. This season’s influenza started early and aggressively. We already have the highest hospitalization rate for the flu in 10 years, at 78,000. There was a jump in flu hospitalizations by 74% in one week. Over 8.7 million cases have been documented so far. U.S. deaths due to influenza are at 4,500, including 14 children. Per the CDC, seasonal influenza is high and continues to increase across the country. This is accurate in our local communities as well.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100K scratch ticket sold at Price Chopper
A $100,000 lottery scratch ticket was sold at a Price Chopper and claimed on Wednesday in Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning ticket was sold in Sutton, and was from the “Millions” scratch off game. Overall, there were 456 winning lottery tickets worth at least...
St. Vincent Hospital admits to inflating its charges for cardiac surgical procedures, agrees to pay feds $1.7M
In a settlement with the United States government, St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester has admitted that the hospital received “outlier” payments it was not entitled to and as a result, will pay the government roughly $1.7 million. The payout to the government will resolve false claims act allegations....
Springfield Thunderbirds fall in overtime to Grand Rapids Griffins, 2-1
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (8-10-1-4) could not quite hold off the Grand Rapids Griffins (10-11-1-0) on Friday night in the clubs’ first-ever meeting at the MassMutual Center. The visitors came away with the 2-1 victory in overtime.
Body of Thomas Frazier, missing Wilbraham man, found near drainage stream
The body of an 83-year-old Wilbraham man who has been reported missing since October was found by a contract employee working near a Wilbraham drainage stream. Thomas Frazier’s body was uncovered by a Massachusetts Highway employee performing drainage work in a Wilbraham woodland area on Dec. 2, according to Wilbraham Police Chief Edward Lennon.
10 most expensive homes sold in city of Worcester Nov. 27 - Dec. 3
A house in Worcester that sold for $507,700 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3. In total, 19 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $325,984, $197 per square foot.
