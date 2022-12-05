ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Westfield Middle School staff party gives, receives holiday spirit at ‘recharge room’

WESTFIELD — Generosity was in the air at the festive annual Westfield Middle School holiday staff meeting on Dec. 8 in the school cafeteria. Holiday songs were performed for staff by the school band and chorus, snacks prepared by colleagues were shared, toys were brought in for the Westfield Police Cadets charity drive, and a gift from the administration team was given to a military family.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Buyer says $240 million sale of Pride convenience chain is final

SPRINGFIELD — ARKO Corp. announced Thursday its $240 million purchase of the 50-year-old chain of Pride convenience stores in western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut is final. The deal, first announced in October, separates ownership of the stores from ownership of the real estate. ARKO Corp. is a Richmond, Virginia-based,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers

Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Westfield Public Health Bulletin: Think of others, don’t spread flu this holiday season

The season of gifts and giving is upon us. Influenza is a popular gift this season that just keeps on giving and giving and giving. This season’s influenza started early and aggressively. We already have the highest hospitalization rate for the flu in 10 years, at 78,000. There was a jump in flu hospitalizations by 74% in one week. Over 8.7 million cases have been documented so far. U.S. deaths due to influenza are at 4,500, including 14 children. Per the CDC, seasonal influenza is high and continues to increase across the country. This is accurate in our local communities as well.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy