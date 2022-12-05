ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals odds: NFL Week 14 point spread, moneyline, total

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 5 days ago

The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 14 schedule .

What do the odds say about the game?

The Bengals are a 6-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Bengals are -260 on the moneyline in the game.

The Browns are +220.

The over/under for the game is set at 47 points.

The Browns are coming off a 27-14 win against the Houston Texans.

The Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3czRzf_0jYD9yOr00

The Browns beat the Bengals in Week 8, 32-13.

The NFL Week 14 game is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on CBS.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals odds: NFL Week 14 point spread, moneyline, total

