Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals odds: NFL Week 14 point spread, moneyline, total

The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 14 schedule .

What do the odds say about the game?

The Bengals are a 6-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Bengals are -260 on the moneyline in the game.

The Browns are +220.

The over/under for the game is set at 47 points.

The Browns are coming off a 27-14 win against the Houston Texans.

The Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-24.

The Browns beat the Bengals in Week 8, 32-13.

The NFL Week 14 game is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on CBS.

