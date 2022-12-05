Fugitive drug smuggler arrested after decade on the run, extradited to Tucson

The FBI announced Monday that its agents have captured a drug-smuggling fugitive who has been on the run for nearly a decade.

Manuel Gortari-Redondo was arrested in Mexico City and extradited to Tucson on Nov. 23. He was first charged in 2011 for trafficking marijuana to the “Bloods” street gang in Nebraska, as well as a slew of other crimes ― ranging from money laundering to motor vehicle fraud ― tied to a larger drug smuggling operation, authorities said.

The now 45-year-old disappeared during the third day of his trial in mid-2013. He was tried in his absence and sentenced to more than 13 years behind bars.

The FBI said it received information about Gortari-Redondo's location earlier this year and began working with Mexican authorities to take him back into custody. The convicted drug smuggler may now face additional prison time for jumping bail on top of his 2011 sentence, according to the FBI.

“The extradition of Mr. Gortari-Redondo is an example of how the FBI will pursue justice beyond U.S. borders no matter how long it takes,” Akil Davis, special agent in charge of the FBI Phoenix Field Office, wrote in a press release.

Gortari-Redondo's co-conspirators ― his wife, Sandra Mendivil-Redondo, and another man named Mario Carmona Rodriguez ― are still at large, according to the FBI. The Bureau is offering a $3,500 reward for their capture and is asking to the public to call 1-800-CALL-FBI with any information about their whereabouts.