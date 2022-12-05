ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys odds: NFL Week 14 point spread, moneyline, over/under

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 14 schedule .

What do the odds say about the game?

The Cowboys are a 17-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Cowboys are -1600 on the moneyline in the game.

The Texans are +1000.

The over/under for the game is set at 45 points.

NFL Week 14 odds : Raiders vs. Rams | Jets vs. Bills | Browns vs. Bengals | Texans vs. Cowboys | Vikings vs. Lions | Eagles vs. Giants | Ravens vs. Steelers | Jaguars vs. Titans | Chiefs vs. Broncos | Panthers vs. Seahawks | Buccaneers vs. 49ers | Dolphins vs. Chargers | Patriots vs. Cardinals

The Texans are coming off a 27-14 loss against the Cleveland Browns.

The Cowboys beat the Indianapolis Colts, 54-19.

NFL Week 14 picks : Raiders vs. Rams | Jets vs. Bills | Browns vs. Bengals | Texans vs. Cowboys | Vikings vs. Lions | Eagles vs. Giants | Ravens vs. Steelers | Jaguars vs. Titans | Chiefs vs. Broncos | Panthers vs. Seahawks | Buccaneers vs. 49ers | Dolphins vs. Chargers | Patriots vs. Cardinals

NFL power rankings Week 14: The Dallas Cowboys are for real

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02gyqG_0jYD9vkg00

These teams did not play each other last season.

The NFL Week 14 game is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on Fox.

How to watch: NFL Week 14 schedule, television information

NFL playoff picture Week 14: Eagles, Vikings lead NFC, Bills pass Chiefs in AFC

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys odds: NFL Week 14 point spread, moneyline, over/under

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

