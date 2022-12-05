ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Volusia County will finish debris collection Friday for Tropical Storm Ian

By Sheldon Gardner, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
Volusia County will finish collecting Tropical Storm Ian debris by Friday in unincorporated parts of the county and along county-maintained roads in municipalities, according to a county news release.

The county is encouraging people to call its debris hotline at 800-291-1205 by Wednesday to report remaining debris.

The county is also asking people to separate vegetative debris from bagged debris and construction and demolition debris. Bagged debris, electronics and hazardous waste, such as paint and tires, won't be included in storm debris collection.

Normal residential waste collection rules will apply after Friday.

For information on guidelines, go to the Solid Waste and Recycling section under the Divisions tab at volusia.org.

'It's been harrowing':Residents recount ordeal of having to abandon beachfront condos

'Sick with grief':Volusia seeks answers, help from state in Nicole recovery

People who live in a municipality should check with their local government's solid waste department about waste collection, according to the county.

Comments / 2

