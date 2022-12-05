Christmas Market opens on Northeast Front Street

The outside of Fur Baby Pet Resort has been transformed into a beautiful Christmas Market with Christmas trees and other greenery provided by Fresh Connection offered for sale. The market opened on Black Friday with fresh cut Christmas trees, wreathes and other handmade greenery available.

“We thought this would be a great beginning to the Christmas season, Kyle Strickland of Fresh Connection, said. “We have all types of decorations, Christmas trees, wreaths, cemetery blankets and something for every budget. We can also custom make anything.”

The Christmas Market is open rain or shine at 301 Northeast Front Street with “naked” wreaths starting at $10. The market offers all the decorations to customize the wreath yourself or one of the Holiday Elves can assist. Fully decorated wreaths start at just $25. Christmas trees include Fraser, Balsam, Canaan and Douglas with nine-foot trees priced between $55 and $100 while 10 to 14 foot trees are $100 and up. Each tree is priced individually so you are sure to find one that is perfect for your family and that fits in the budget.

“I have to give a shout out to the power couple, Paige and Connor,” Strickland said. “They are out there every day from 9 AM until 7 PM making it happen. This would not be possible without them. Be sure to stop and say hello to them and their dogs who are there with them every day.” Strickland also stated that things were selling out fast so shoppers should stop in soon for their unique Christmas decorations.

In addition to the Christmas Market, children are invited to drop letters to Santa in the special mailbox located at Fur Baby. Letters can be placed in the special Santa mailbox Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 7 PM or on Saturday from 7 AM until 5 PM. Be sure to include a return address and stamp as Santa will be writing back to every child who sends him a letter.

“Santa is looking for a few volunteers to help him write the letters back to the children,” Shupe said. “If you would like to help, come to Arena’s on Tuesday, December 13 at 6 PM.”

Fresh Connection’s Christmas Market is open at Fur Baby from 9 AM until 6 PM and at their 9598 Coastal Highway location from 9 AM until 7 PM.