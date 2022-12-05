ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Santa feeling the squeeze of inflation in Western New York

Victor, N.Y. — Even Santa is feeling the squeeze of inflation this year with some people choosing to scale back their holiday spending. With the holiday season in full swing and prices on the rise, some shoppers are having to make the choice of whether to keep things the same or cut back on how much they stuff stockings this year.
VICTOR, NY
NYS leaders warn of triple threat ahead of holiday season

NEW YORK — State leaders are reminding New Yorkers to take precautions amid a triple threat of highly contagious illnesses posing a threat this holiday season. COVID-19, the flu and RSV continue to spread, with the number of hospitalizations expected to surge as winter approaches. Gov. Kathy Hochul and...

