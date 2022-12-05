Amarillo health department plans mobile vaccine clinics

Protect your family, friends and neighbors from COVID this winter by staying up to date on your vaccines. In December, the City of Amarillo Public Health Department will host several free COVID mobile vaccine clinics, beginning on Tuesday, according to a news release from the office.

Medical experts predict an uptick in COVID cases as people gather indoors more often this season. The best way to prevent severe illness and death as a result of COVID is to stay up to date on your COVID vaccines.

The mobile vaccine clinics will have first and second doses and the new booster available. The COVID vaccines and boosters are currently free but will not be in the near future – so Amarillo Public Health encourages residents to take advantage of this opportunity now. Everyone age 6 months and up is eligible to receive a vaccination.

Upcoming mobile vaccine clinics

5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Alamo Center.

Noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Amarillo Area Transgender Advocacy Group Holiday Dinner.

5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Whoville Christmas.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, at St. Johns Baptist Church.

2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Legion Auxiliary Unit 54 and Salvation Army.

Those who have received a COVID vaccine or booster more than two months ago are eligible for the new booster which provides additional protection from the original virus and the Omicron variant currently circulating.

In addition to the upcoming Public Health mobile vaccine clinics, vaccinations are also available at the Amarillo Public Health Department. Learn more, including how to schedule a free ride to the Amarillo Public Health Department, at www.AmarilloAlerts.com/findavaccine.

For additional tips for staying safe this winter and the most up to date COVID information, visit www.AmarilloAlerts.com.