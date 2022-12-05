Read full article on original website
Dustin Rhodes comments on when his AEW contract expires and retirement plans
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Dustin Rhodes commented on his plans to retire as an active wrestler…. “I remember seeing Ray Candy years ago when I broke into the business, and he wasn’t in the best shape, he was using a walker, and I was just getting into the business and I was green and excited and hungry and passionate, and I still am, but I made a promise to myself that I was going to get out while I can still walk. I didn’t really think I was going to say anything about this, it just happened at Blizzard Brawl, and I thought, ‘I don’t think anybody is going to pick up on it,’ but they did and it caught fire. I just have to own it. I truly don’t want to go out in the business and do anything that tarnishes my career. I don’t want to slip up and fall. I have this in the back of my head every time I go out, ‘what if I do something stupid?’ Then they’re going to start chanting ‘please retire’ and I don’t want it to get to that. I know I’m doing really well right now and having some of the best work of my entire career these last four years, even though they are few and far between, Tony has done a good job treating me like an attraction, and I appreciate that and it does help my body, but on the flip side, it’s hard when you’re not working five days a week like the WWE schedule. Your body gets calloused and used to it, now I work once every two, three, four months, and if you go 100 miles an hour then you pay the price. It takes me a week and a half to two weeks to recover from one match. I’m starting to see those things. My knees are pretty rough. My shoulders are pretty rough. I made the decision, the end of July, my contract is up and I’m going to be done in-ring, or at least tone way down. I don’t know if that’s going to be it because when we say we’re retiring, we always comeback and you never say never, but that’s what I’m looking for, an end date for my in-ring wrestling career.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
Update on Charlotte Flair’s WWE status heading into the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE
As previously noted, Ric Flair’s son-in-law Conrad Thompson noted that “there’s nothing wrong with Charlotte Flair” and “she’s just fine” in regards to her hiatus from WWE television. There has been speculation about Charlotte returning to WWE in time for the 2023 Royal...
Positive update on the health of WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham
As previously noted, WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham was hospitalized after suffering a massive heart attack. Mika Rotunda provided an update on her uncle’s condition…. “Thank you to all who have reached out, prayed, contributed and sent well wishes to my Uncle Barry this week. I wanted to give an update! I’m grateful to say he is stabilized & out of ICU. Talking & able to stand. Thanks again everyone!❤️ There absolutely is power in prayer.”
Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were reportedly “really sick” heading into AEW Dynamite
In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were “really sick” prior to the December 7th 2022 (Moxley’s birthday) edition of AEW Dynamite. Meltzer wrote the following…. “She missed TV [Tony Schiavone did all of the interview segments] and...
Update on John Cena’s WWE status heading into the end of 2022
As previously noted, there has been speculation about John Cena returning to the ring at WWE Wrestlemania 39 and possibly facing either Austin Theory or Logan Paul. According to Variety.com, Cena will appear on the final Smackdown episode of 2022. The event takes place on December 30th at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL and Variety noted that “according to an individual with knowledge of the situation, more announcements are planned for the episode in the coming weeks.” Cena only made one other WWE television appearance in 2022.
WWE star Lacey Evans’ “Live Like You Are Dying” photo shoot
WWE star Lacey Evans shared images from a photo shoot on Instagram with the following caption: “If you were told you only had 3 years left to live….you’d live differently.🧠🌻. #LiveLikeYouAreDying #NoFilter #Life #BessedAf.” Click here for more information regarding her calendar.
Braun Strowman comments on possibly being the one to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title run
In an interview with TorontoSun.com, Braun Strowman commented on possibly being the one to end Roman Reigns’ run as the unified WWE Universal champion…. “Look at me and look at a lot of the guys that I get to step in the ring with. I wouldn’t want to have to fight me. Any opportunity I have to go out there and get that chance at winning, getting that opportunity at the title… I mean, let’s be real, it’s about time somebody takes those things off Roman Reigns’ hands. The monster just might have to be the guy to do it.”
The New Day becoming part of the WWE NXT brand long-term?
As previously noted, the New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) will challenge Pretty Deadly for the NXT tag team titles at this Saturday’s NXT Deadline PLE. During a media call to promote the event, Shawn Michaels was asked about New Day possibly being part of the brand long-term…
How people within AEW are said to feel about Sasha Banks possibly joining the company
In recent months, there have been rumors about Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) and her future in the wrestling business. There is now speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. According to Fightful Select, nobody contacted within...
Update regarding the creative situation with Miro in AEW
As previously noted, Fightful.com reported that Miro is healthy and wants to wrestle in AEW but “creative simply hasn’t been presented for him.” In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that the report is accurate except for the creative part. Meltzer wrote the following…. “Ideas were...
Shawn Michaels asked about William Regal reportedly coming back to WWE
As previously noted, William Regal is reportedly heading back to WWE in early 2023. During a media call to promote the event, Shawn Michaels was asked about the reports…. “Right now, there is nothing official that I really have to announce. I will say this, we love Steve. We have a great deal of respect for Steven Regal and what he means to NXT and the WWE and wrestling at all levels. Nothing would thrill me more than to give you more information. Obviously, stay tuned because hopefully we’ll all know a little bit more as we get down the road. Honestly, right now, I’m the guy that has been reading it from you guys. That’s where we’re at for the time being.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
The Miz reveals what WWE initially had planned for him when he got started
During an appearance on the Off The Beat with Brian Baumgartner, The Miz talked about the start of his WWE career…. “They brought me up to Connecticut to commentate…So Joey Styles brought me up with Todd Grisham and Michael Cole. They all brought me up and I had to do a take of commentating and they told me, ‘Hey, we’re thinking we might bring you in as a commentator or an interviewer.’”
Update on the report that Sasha Banks will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
As previously noted, it was reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com that Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is expected to be in attendance for NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com was able to confirm Johnson’s report. A fan asked Meltzer about Sasha’s contractual status with WWE and here was Meltzer’s response…
Results of the men’s Iron Survivor challenge at WWE NXT Deadline 2022
The men’s Iron Survivor challenge (Axiom vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Grayson Waller vs. JD McDonagh vs. Joe Gacy) took place during the WWE NXT Deadline 2022 PLE. Here were the highlights…. * The time and a scoreboard was shown on the bottom of the screen. * McDonagh and Axiom...
Results of Pretty Deadly vs. The New Day at WWE NXT Deadline 2022
Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) for the NXT tag team titles took place during the WWE NXT Deadline 2022 PLE. Here were the highlights…. * The crowd started a “heyyy we want the New Day” chant and Xavier got...
Video: Claudio wins the ROH world title from Chris Jericho at 2022 Final Battle PPV
In the main event of the 2022 Ring of Honor Final Battle PPV, Claudio defeated Chris Jericho to regain the ROH world title. Daddy Magic and Cool Hand interfered but were kicked out of the ringside area by the referee. For the finish, Claudio put Jericho in the big swing and Jericho tapped out after 33 rotations.
Solo Sikoa comments on plans for him in WWE NXT if he had stayed there longer
During an interview with Josh Martinez for the Superstar Crossover podcast, WWE star Solo Sikoa was asked if they had been any plans for him if he stayed in NXT longer…. “I felt like, before I got called up, there were a lot of plans to go after [the NXT North American Championship], to go over Carmelo Hayes and maybe Bron Breakker, you know, generation versus generation. I just felt like it worked out just fine. Just letting everybody know that I never lost the North American Title. I had to give it up, so that’s different things. I just felt like the plans worked out just fine because I’m here and I’m going after another title, hopefully soon.” (quote courtesy of Colin Tessier)
Results of Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn at WWE NXT Deadline 2022
Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn took place during the WWE NXT Deadline 2022 PLE. Here were the highlights…. * Fyre went right after Dawn and took her to the outside of the ring. Back in the ring, Dawn took control and exposed one of the middle turnbuckles. Dawn worked over Fyre and got a nearfall after hitting double knees off the top rope. Fyre started to build momentum after coming off the top with a dive to Dawn on the outside. Fyre hit a gory bomb on the floor and then sent Dawn back into the ring.
Update on Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green amidst rumors of them returning to WWE
It was previously reported that Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green could return to WWE together in similar fashion to Mike and Maria Kanellis in 2017. In an update, Dave Meltzer noted the following in regards to one way that WWE could utilize Cardona and Green…. “There are talks with E!...
WWE reportedly being “extra cautious” with wrestler due to upcoming event in 2023
As seen during the December 6th 2022 edition of WWE NXT, Veer and Sanga declined a match against the Creed brothers for the Deadline PLE. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that WWE is being cautious with Veer due to WWE’s upcoming event in India…. “Veer...
