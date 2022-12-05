Read full article on original website
Popculture
Kevin Harvick: Major Career Change Possibly Being Lined up for NASCAR Favorite
Kevin Harvick could be making a career change once the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series series comes to an end. According to Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal, the NASCAR star could join the Fox Sports broadcast team in 2024. Harvick could replace Jeff Gordon who stepped away from the booth following the 2021 season. For the last two seasons, Fox Sports has been filling that spot with several individuals to work alongside announcer Mike Joy and color commentator Clint Bowyer.
NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Busch Sponsorship Decision
Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team for Richard Childress Racing will be sponsored by Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in 2023. John Felton, the senior director of marketing for Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, confirmed their partnership in his latest statement. “We’ve loved partnering with RCR and the No. 8 race...
Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch Usher in New Era with both Change and Familiarity
French writer Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr famously wrote “plus ca change, plus c’est la même chose”. Roughly translated to “The more things change, the more they stay the same”, the Frenchman’s words in 1849 have a lot of merit for Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch heading into their inaugural season together in 2023.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. And Mark Martin Aren’t Grumpy Old Men for Missing a Busch Light Clash Tradition
The venue is hardly the only change that NASCAR has made to the Busch Light Clash recently. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. And Mark Martin Aren’t Grumpy Old Men for Missing a Busch Light Clash Tradition appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: 5 possible Joe Gibbs Racing replacements for 2023
With Ty Gibbs set to move to Joe Gibbs Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series team in 2023 and Brandon Jones off to JR Motorsports, who will replace them in the Xfinity Series?. Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is officially set to join Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 season, ending a 15-year run with Joe Gibbs Racing behind the wheel of the #18 Toyota.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Will Never Forget the Time He Got Fired From His Dad's Car Dealership
There are plenty of NASCAR fans who adamantly argue that Dale Earnhardt Jr. wouldn't be where he is today if not for the Earnhardt name and the legacy secured for him by his late dad, "The Intimidator" himself, Dale Earnhardt Sr. Whether or not you agree with that sentiment, one thing's for sure: there was a time when having the Earnhardt name didn't mean squat for ol' Junior. At least it didn't keep him from getting fired from Dale Sr.'s car dealership.
NASCAR Ford Driver Joey Logano Gives Heartfelt Championship Speech: Video
Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 NASCAR Ford Mustang and 2022 Cup Series champion, took to the stage in Nashville to deliver his acceptance speech on December 1st. Mario Andretti opened for Logano, which was a huge honor for the two-time Cup Series champ. “When I was a kid, I got a picture signed from Mario Andretti that said, ‘To Joey, always chase your dreams,” he said. “How about this for a dream? We’re living out the dream now!”
Hailie Deegan Lands in Truck Series Roulette as Xfinity Series Opportunities Dry Up
Manufacturers have been shuffling truck series relationships, and the latest move appears to give Hailie Deegan a landing spot for 2023. The post Hailie Deegan Lands in Truck Series Roulette as Xfinity Series Opportunities Dry Up appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
RCR reveals sponsors for Kyle Busch’s No. 8 car in 2023
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 3CHI, Alsco, Lenovo and BetMGM will return to sponsor the No. 8 team in 2023, Richard Childress Racing announced Thursday morning. Kyle Busch takes over the No. 8 in 2023 after spending the past 15 seasons at Joe Gibbs Racing. “Our business relationships are paramount to...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Went Above and Beyond in a Discussion of NASCAR’s 5 Greatest Drivers
Dale Earnhardt Jr. was one of the racing figures weighing in on NASCAR's five greatest drivers. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Went Above and Beyond in a Discussion of NASCAR’s 5 Greatest Drivers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Daytona and Superbird Selling At No Reserve At Mecum's Kissimmee Sale
There’s no doubt that the demand for vintage Mopar cars is through the roof. It’s hard to find any decent examples since the boom, but Mecum has two exceptional Hemi powered models set to go under the hammer in January during the Kissimmee auction. Would you bring a 1969 Hemi Charger Daytona or 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird to your collection?
NASCAR silly season ramps up with several notable moves for 2023
NASCAR silly season has been very active in recent days and we recap all of the action. Plus, a prediction on who lands the Sam Hunt Racing seat.
Harvick To Decide Future In No. 4 NASCAR Ford By Daytona
Kevin Harvick has yet to decide whether he will continue to drive the No. 4 NASCAR Ford Mustang beyond the 2023 Cup Series season, but he said that he will make an announcement before the 2023 Daytona 500 in Februrary, according to NASCAR. Harvick has driven for 23 consecutive seasons...
Hailie Deegan expected to make shocking move to ThorSport Racing in 2023
Hailie Deegan is expected to take over the No. 98 truck in a shocking move to ThorSport Racing as the organization switches to Ford.
Kevin Harvick discusses his questionable future in the NASCAR Cup Series
Kevin Harvick discusses his questionable future in the NASCAR Cup Series as rumors of his expected retirement continue to swirl.
John Hunter Nemechek to drive for JGR in Xfinity in 2023
John Hunter Nemecheck will drive the No. 20 car for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series, the team announced Thursday morning. Ben Beshore, who had served as Kyle Busch‘s crew chief in Cup, will be Nemechek’s crew chief in the Xfinity Series. “I’m appreciative of the opportunity...
Ty Gibbs Ends Social Media Silence With Moving Video and Post About His Father
Ty Gibbs shared a moving video and some heartfelt words on social media in the first comments on his father since his tragic death a month ago. The post Ty Gibbs Ends Social Media Silence With Moving Video and Post About His Father appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Rare 1969 Yenko Double COPO Chevy Camaro Mecum Auction Bound
Don Yenko was a Chevy dealer in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, who was interested in Sports Car Club of America, or SCCA, racing. In 1966, before the Chevy Camaro was available, Yenko petitioned the SCCA to approve the Chevy Corvair for competition. The SCCA agreed, and Yenko started transforming Corvair Corsas into Yenko Stingers, the car that would cement the Yenko name in the annals of Chevrolet performance.
