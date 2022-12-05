ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Popculture

Kevin Harvick: Major Career Change Possibly Being Lined up for NASCAR Favorite

Kevin Harvick could be making a career change once the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series series comes to an end. According to Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal, the NASCAR star could join the Fox Sports broadcast team in 2024. Harvick could replace Jeff Gordon who stepped away from the booth following the 2021 season. For the last two seasons, Fox Sports has been filling that spot with several individuals to work alongside announcer Mike Joy and color commentator Clint Bowyer.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Busch Sponsorship Decision

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team for Richard Childress Racing will be sponsored by Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in 2023. John Felton, the senior director of marketing for Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, confirmed their partnership in his latest statement. “We’ve loved partnering with RCR and the No. 8 race...
FanSided

NASCAR: 5 possible Joe Gibbs Racing replacements for 2023

With Ty Gibbs set to move to Joe Gibbs Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series team in 2023 and Brandon Jones off to JR Motorsports, who will replace them in the Xfinity Series?. Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is officially set to join Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 season, ending a 15-year run with Joe Gibbs Racing behind the wheel of the #18 Toyota.
FanBuzz

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Will Never Forget the Time He Got Fired From His Dad's Car Dealership

There are plenty of NASCAR fans who adamantly argue that Dale Earnhardt Jr. wouldn't be where he is today if not for the Earnhardt name and the legacy secured for him by his late dad, "The Intimidator" himself, Dale Earnhardt Sr. Whether or not you agree with that sentiment, one thing's for sure: there was a time when having the Earnhardt name didn't mean squat for ol' Junior. At least it didn't keep him from getting fired from Dale Sr.'s car dealership.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
fordauthority.com

NASCAR Ford Driver Joey Logano Gives Heartfelt Championship Speech: Video

Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 NASCAR Ford Mustang and 2022 Cup Series champion, took to the stage in Nashville to deliver his acceptance speech on December 1st. Mario Andretti opened for Logano, which was a huge honor for the two-time Cup Series champ. “When I was a kid, I got a picture signed from Mario Andretti that said, ‘To Joey, always chase your dreams,” he said. “How about this for a dream? We’re living out the dream now!”
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

RCR reveals sponsors for Kyle Busch’s No. 8 car in 2023

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 3CHI, Alsco, Lenovo and BetMGM will return to sponsor the No. 8 team in 2023, Richard Childress Racing announced Thursday morning. Kyle Busch takes over the No. 8 in 2023 after spending the past 15 seasons at Joe Gibbs Racing. “Our business relationships are paramount to...
Motorious

Daytona and Superbird Selling At No Reserve At Mecum's Kissimmee Sale

There’s no doubt that the demand for vintage Mopar cars is through the roof. It’s hard to find any decent examples since the boom, but Mecum has two exceptional Hemi powered models set to go under the hammer in January during the Kissimmee auction. Would you bring a 1969 Hemi Charger Daytona or 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird to your collection?
KISSIMMEE, FL
fordauthority.com

Harvick To Decide Future In No. 4 NASCAR Ford By Daytona

Kevin Harvick has yet to decide whether he will continue to drive the No. 4 NASCAR Ford Mustang beyond the 2023 Cup Series season, but he said that he will make an announcement before the 2023 Daytona 500 in Februrary, according to NASCAR. Harvick has driven for 23 consecutive seasons...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC Sports

John Hunter Nemechek to drive for JGR in Xfinity in 2023

John Hunter Nemecheck will drive the No. 20 car for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series, the team announced Thursday morning. Ben Beshore, who had served as Kyle Busch‘s crew chief in Cup, will be Nemechek’s crew chief in the Xfinity Series. “I’m appreciative of the opportunity...
gmauthority.com

Rare 1969 Yenko Double COPO Chevy Camaro Mecum Auction Bound

Don Yenko was a Chevy dealer in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, who was interested in Sports Car Club of America, or SCCA, racing. In 1966, before the Chevy Camaro was available, Yenko petitioned the SCCA to approve the Chevy Corvair for competition. The SCCA agreed, and Yenko started transforming Corvair Corsas into Yenko Stingers, the car that would cement the Yenko name in the annals of Chevrolet performance.
CANONSBURG, PA

