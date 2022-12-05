ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Blaze at Walla Walla auto parts business causes $50K in damages

By Erin Wencl
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Fire caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages at a business Saturday morning.

It happened just before 4 a.m. on December 3. Fire crews were called out after witnesses reported seeing flames in the area of Kelty’s Auto Parts on Rees Avenue.

Fire crews from the Walla Wall County Fire District 4 and College Place Fire Department got to the scene and said there was a working fire at the store.

Firefighters said there was a stack of seven to nine vehicles that were on fire on the north side of the building. They said the building was not at risk of catching fire, but there were other stacks of vehicles near the flames.

There were 25 firefighters that helped put out the fire and contain the scene and within two hours, they said the fire was under control.

Fire crews stayed at the scene until 10 a.m. to put out hotspots.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is not yet known. The damage is estimated to be at $50,000.

