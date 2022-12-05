Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Deadline for health care coverage approaches soon
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) urge Wisonsinites to enroll in a health care plan available in the federal marketplace to receive coverage starting Jan 1, 2023. There is just one week left to sign up.
WEAU-TV 13
DHS: Free COVID-19 self-tests and COVID-19 treatment telehealth services are available
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - As colder weather returns, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reminding Wisconsinites of the available programs for accessing COVID-19 self-tests and treatment. All Wisconsinites are encouraged to use these services to keep themselves and those around them safe this holiday season, according to a media...
WSAW
Governor Evers kickstarts new veteran assistance program
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that the application period is now open for the new $2 million Veterans Rental Assistance Program, as part of the governor’s $10 million investment to support Wisconsin veterans. The program aims to address housing insecurity and homelessness among Wisconsin veterans...
WEAU-TV 13
USDA invests $6 million to expand market opportunities in rural Wisconsin
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The USDA Rural Development State Director for Wisconsin Julie Lassa announced that the department is investing $6 million to help create new and better market opportunities and expand essential services for rural people, businesses, and entrepreneurs in Wisconsin. “Rural Wisconsin plays an important role in...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin Department of Justice puts the brakes on deceptive marketing for vehicle warranties
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), acting on a referral from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has entered into a settlement with Missouri-based US Automotive Protection Services, LLC (USAPS) resolving the State’s claims against the company for violations of Wisconsin direct-mail marketing laws in the promotion of vehicle service plans to automobile owners in Wisconsin.
empowerwisconsin.org
Sortwell: Criminal Justice system at ‘breaking point’
The criminal justice system in Wisconsin is on the brink of collapse. Did that get your attention? I hope it did. From the lawsuit filed in Brown County against Gov. Tony Evers for the shortage of public defenders, to the 40 percent vacancy rate for correctional officers at our maximum-security prisons forcing many officers to work double shifts, to assistant district attorneys juggling 500+ cases per year, to cases being delayed for months (or not prosecuted at all) because there simply isn’t the staffing — our justice system is stretched to a snapping point. Police can’t even enforce “lesser” crimes like shoplifting that are robbing our shop owners blind because the district attorney can’t devote the time needed to prosecute these cases because he needs to prioritize high level cases such as murders.
wpr.org
Nearly 2 years after it was slated to close, staffing shortages continue to plague Wisconsin youth prison
Children at the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons are no longer allowed to be locked in their rooms as punishment under the terms of a class-action settlement approved in 2018. But kids at the northern Wisconsin facilities are still being confined to their rooms, simply because there aren't...
captimes.com
Letter | Marijuana should be legalized, taxed, regulated
Dear Editor: In last month’s midterm election, voters in several Wisconsin counties and cities made it known that we want our elected officials to legalize and tax marijuana, with regulations similar to alcohol. Voters in southern Dane County all the way north to Superior overwhelmingly answered “yes” to ballot...
wpr.org
A CAFO, contractors lied about how much manure they spread on fields. Now the state is suing them.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice is suing a large dairy farm, a manure hauler and a crop consultant for falsifying a report to cover up overspreading of manure. Some environmental advocates say the case highlights the state’s over reliance on self-reporting for regulating concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs.
WEAU-TV 13
Shortage in public defense attorneys delay court proceedings for defendants
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - There is a shortage of public defenders in Wisconsin that affects the entire state, including the Chippewa Valley. Adam Plotkin, a managing attorney with the Wisconsin State Public Defense Office, says public defense lawyers are stretched thin. “The Eau Claire office, which has 12 staff...
wpr.org
Racial, ethnic disparities in maternal and infant health outcomes remain wide in Wisconsin
Racial and ethnic disparities in maternal and infant health outcomes are showing no signs of improvement in Wisconsin, according to a national report card by the nonprofit March of Dimes. Wisconsin earned a C overall. The state's preterm birth rate rose over the last decade to 10 percent. Despite that...
State files criminal charges against Wisconsin dairy farm
Prosecutors filed charges against a Kewaunee farmer, agronomist and hauler who allegedly illegally dumped nearly 3 million gallons of excess manure that washed into tributaries of Lake Michigan.
Washington state man arrested in 1988 Wisconsin cold case murder
A man named Gene Meyer has been arrested in connection to the 1988 murder of Appleton woman Betty Rolf.
94.3 Jack FM
Area Hospitals Feel The Pinch Of The Tridemic
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Hospital beds are filling up across the nation and right here in Northeast Wisconsin; RSV, COVID-19 and the Flu are all having an impact. RSV, COVID-19 and the Flu are all filling hospital beds across the nation and right here in Northeast Wisconsin Dec. 7, 2022. (WLUK)
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin DOJ: farm owner, two others charged with conspiring to overspread manure
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice released information about an alleged conspiracy to overspread manure that resulted in high E. Coli bacteria readings. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, charges have been filed against three people for allegedly conspiring to submit forged report to the...
Mayo Clinic Health System experts on respiratory illness
WISCONSIN (WKBT) — Some are calling the rise of RSV, flu, and COVID-19 cases a tripledemic. Health experts at Mayo Clinic Health System say low vaccination rates could be making the issue worse. In the U.S., only 12% of people over age 5 have received their COVID-19 booster. Experts also worry that holiday travel and gatherings will increase cases of...
Wisconsin rent prices normalize as evictions return to pre-pandemic levels
The cost of rent in Wisconsin may be normalizing after a pandemic-induced spike — even as evictions return to pre-pandemic levels. A study by the website Rent. found that Wisconsin was one of four states to see rents decline in October compared to last year. But data from Princeton University’s Eviction Lab shows that evictions in the state are close to pre-pandemic levels.
Wisconsin City Named Among 'Fastest Growing Cities' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the fastest growing big cities across the country.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin officials warn of scam call demanding money from seniors
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials are warning seniors Monday of a phone scam where the caller pretends to be a person of authority to demand an in-person payment. A coalition of law enforcement led by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Attorney General Josh Kaul explained that the scam starts when a senior receives a phone call from someone pretending to be a law enforcement official or an attorney.
WBAY Green Bay
State Warning: Criminal Elder Fraud
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - They are at it again - false “bond agents” defrauding senior citizens of substantial amounts of cash. More than $ 100,000 have been lost by an onslaught of the criminal activity in recent weeks. The perpetrators operate with a well-known trick, calling the...
