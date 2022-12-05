ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WEAU-TV 13

Deadline for health care coverage approaches soon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) urge Wisonsinites to enroll in a health care plan available in the federal marketplace to receive coverage starting Jan 1, 2023. There is just one week left to sign up.
WSAW

Governor Evers kickstarts new veteran assistance program

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that the application period is now open for the new $2 million Veterans Rental Assistance Program, as part of the governor’s $10 million investment to support Wisconsin veterans. The program aims to address housing insecurity and homelessness among Wisconsin veterans...
WEAU-TV 13

USDA invests $6 million to expand market opportunities in rural Wisconsin

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The USDA Rural Development State Director for Wisconsin Julie Lassa announced that the department is investing $6 million to help create new and better market opportunities and expand essential services for rural people, businesses, and entrepreneurs in Wisconsin. “Rural Wisconsin plays an important role in...
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin Department of Justice puts the brakes on deceptive marketing for vehicle warranties

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), acting on a referral from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has entered into a settlement with Missouri-based US Automotive Protection Services, LLC (USAPS) resolving the State’s claims against the company for violations of Wisconsin direct-mail marketing laws in the promotion of vehicle service plans to automobile owners in Wisconsin.
empowerwisconsin.org

Sortwell: Criminal Justice system at ‘breaking point’

The criminal justice system in Wisconsin is on the brink of collapse. Did that get your attention? I hope it did. From the lawsuit filed in Brown County against Gov. Tony Evers for the shortage of public defenders, to the 40 percent vacancy rate for correctional officers at our maximum-security prisons forcing many officers to work double shifts, to assistant district attorneys juggling 500+ cases per year, to cases being delayed for months (or not prosecuted at all) because there simply isn’t the staffing — our justice system is stretched to a snapping point. Police can’t even enforce “lesser” crimes like shoplifting that are robbing our shop owners blind because the district attorney can’t devote the time needed to prosecute these cases because he needs to prioritize high level cases such as murders.
captimes.com

Letter | Marijuana should be legalized, taxed, regulated

Dear Editor: In last month’s midterm election, voters in several Wisconsin counties and cities made it known that we want our elected officials to legalize and tax marijuana, with regulations similar to alcohol. Voters in southern Dane County all the way north to Superior overwhelmingly answered “yes” to ballot...
94.3 Jack FM

Area Hospitals Feel The Pinch Of The Tridemic

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Hospital beds are filling up across the nation and right here in Northeast Wisconsin; RSV, COVID-19 and the Flu are all having an impact. RSV, COVID-19 and the Flu are all filling hospital beds across the nation and right here in Northeast Wisconsin Dec. 7, 2022. (WLUK)
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin rent prices normalize as evictions return to pre-pandemic levels

The cost of rent in Wisconsin may be normalizing after a pandemic-induced spike — even as evictions return to pre-pandemic levels. A study by the website Rent. found that Wisconsin was one of four states to see rents decline in October compared to last year. But data from Princeton University’s Eviction Lab shows that evictions in the state are close to pre-pandemic levels.
nbc15.com

Wisconsin officials warn of scam call demanding money from seniors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials are warning seniors Monday of a phone scam where the caller pretends to be a person of authority to demand an in-person payment. A coalition of law enforcement led by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Attorney General Josh Kaul explained that the scam starts when a senior receives a phone call from someone pretending to be a law enforcement official or an attorney.
WBAY Green Bay

State Warning: Criminal Elder Fraud

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - They are at it again - false “bond agents” defrauding senior citizens of substantial amounts of cash. More than $ 100,000 have been lost by an onslaught of the criminal activity in recent weeks. The perpetrators operate with a well-known trick, calling the...
