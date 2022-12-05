Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: North Cary ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Takes a Bold Step Towards Innovation By Providing Affordable HousingVeronica Charnell MediaCary, NC
‘It kind of hit home’: Parents react after North Carolina substitute teacher arrested
According to the arrest warrants, one of the victims attends Middle Creek High School, while the other goes to Holly Springs High School.
Harnett County gaming employees arrested for having 68 machines, sheriff says
BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WNCN) — Four employees were arrested on Thursday for illegally possessing gaming machines, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on the “210 Biz Center” located at 35 Anderson Creek School Road in Bunnlevel in reference to illegal gaming machines.
School bus carrying up to 25 students crashes in Cumberland County, deputies say
LINDEN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County school bus carrying up to 25 students was involved in a crash in Linden on Thursday morning, according to the sheriff’s office and Cumberland County Schools. At about 8:05 a.m., deputies said they were called to the 2000 block of Slocomb...
12-year-old fired gun at Fuquay-Varina Middle School, sheriff’s office says
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office has obtained a secure custody order for a 12-year-old that attends Fuquay-Varina Middle School. The Sheriff’s Office obtained a secure custody order for the 12-year-old and juvenile petitions were filed after Fuquay-Varina Middle School was placed on a code red lockdown after a student fired a gun at a window on Thursday morning.
Ayden man arrested on heroin charges
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Eastern Carolina say a man has been arrested on heroin charges and is being held in Wake County. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Brandon Hall, of Ayden, has been charged with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin. WITN is told Hall was...
NC Highway Patrol investigates fatal Durham crash involving elderly man
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Wednesday evening. On Wednesday at 5:48 p.m., the State highway Patrol responded to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Snowhill Road at Torredge Road in Durham County. The preliminary...
‘Doug the emu’ on the loose in North Carolina
PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities in a North Carolina county are on the hunt for an “emu at large.” Person County Animal Services said “Doug the Emu” wandered off in the Hurdle Mills area on Burlington Road. Officials have contacted the owner who is still looking for the missing bird. Anyone who […]
Man arrested after threatening Bojangles employees on UNC campus, Chapel Hill bus driver, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest was made after a man wielded a knife and made threats Wednesday morning on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus. The 911 call came in at 8:56 a.m., according to UNC. Officers responded to the disturbance at the Bojangles restaurant in the Frank Porter Graham Student Union on South Road.
Cause of deadly fire that destroyed QVC plant in Rocky Mount undetermined, report says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Charlotte Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), along with local and state investigators, have concluded that the cause of a massive fire at a QVC distribution center in December 2021 in Rocky Mount is undetermined. “After a yearlong investigation,...
Student fires gun at Fuquay-Varina Middle School; second Wake Co. lockdown in three days
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — Students at Fuquay-Varina Middle School were dismissed before classes began on Thursday after a sixth grader fired a shot inside a classroom. Authorities said the threat was not directed at any specific student or staff. A broken window with a bullet hole was visible on the...
Man who ran from officers who were serving warrants had a gun, Chapel Hill police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old man ran briefly from police trying to serve him outstanding warrants before being captured. Just after noon on Thursday, officers saw Jared Smith in the 300 block of West Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill, police said. While trying to serve the...
Durham woman charged with DWI in November SUV crash that injured 4 children
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman has been charged in a two-vehicle collision Nov. 20 that injured five others including four juveniles. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers responded to a motor-vehicle collision in the 3300 block of Fayetteville Street, according to a police news release. Officers said a...
Police K-9 officer reaches settlement with Nash County town
A Bailey K-9 officer, who was on leave, has reached a settlement with the Town of Bailey.
Raleigh bank teller pleads guilty to stealing customer account info
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh bank teller faces 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing customer account information. The office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said Davia Delores Lockley, 26, participated in a scheme to defraud banks and bank customers while employed as a teller at the Raleigh branch of an area bank.
Durham Schools replacing school bus app for parents
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools announced on Thursday that it will replace a bus tracking app parents use to keep track of their children. Here Comes the Bus tracking app will be replaced on January 1 and will be replaced by Parent Portal, school officials said. The...
Livening Raleigh with lights: interactive art doubles foot traffic downtown
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Public art is doing more than lighting up downtown Raleigh, but it’s bringing more people into areas of the city most financially impacted by the pandemic. According to the Downtown Raleigh Alliance, foot traffic more than doubled on Fayetteville Street during the first Friday...
Durham officials warn thefts, scams more likely during Christmas holiday season
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The holidays are here, and with more people out shopping and ordering gifts, Durham County deputies warn there are increased opportunities for people to steal. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office hosted a holiday safety conversation Tuesday night. According to the Better Business Bureau, over...
Fuquay-Varina middle schooler fires gun, school staff step in to confiscate it: officials
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Fuquay-Varina middle school was placed on a code red lockdown after a student fired a gun Thursday morning, Wake County Schools said in a statement. “At 7:59 this morning during arrival, a student who was inside a classroom discharged a weapon at the classroom window,”...
Rocky Mount gang member had 15 bricks of heroin at motel, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A gang member in Rocky Mount was arrested Thursday for possessing 15 bricks of heroin, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department. On Wednesday, the police department’s Narcotics Unit, Violent Crime and Gang Task Force Unit and the Special Response Team executed a search warrant in the Northgate Suites at 2326 North Wesleyan Boulevard.
Lenoir County man charged with weekend hit & run
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department says a man has been jailed for a hit and run that happened this past weekend. The Kinston Police Department says it happened on Saturday, Dec. 3rd at 7:42 p.m. Officers say they learned a vehicle had hit a pedestrian...
