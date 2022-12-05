ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendell, NC

cbs17

12-year-old fired gun at Fuquay-Varina Middle School, sheriff’s office says

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office has obtained a secure custody order for a 12-year-old that attends Fuquay-Varina Middle School. The Sheriff’s Office obtained a secure custody order for the 12-year-old and juvenile petitions were filed after Fuquay-Varina Middle School was placed on a code red lockdown after a student fired a gun at a window on Thursday morning.
WITN

Ayden man arrested on heroin charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Eastern Carolina say a man has been arrested on heroin charges and is being held in Wake County. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Brandon Hall, of Ayden, has been charged with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin. WITN is told Hall was...
AYDEN, NC
Queen City News

‘Doug the emu’ on the loose in North Carolina

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities in a North Carolina county are on the hunt for an “emu at large.” Person County Animal Services said “Doug the Emu” wandered off in the Hurdle Mills area on Burlington Road. Officials have contacted the owner who is still looking for the missing bird. Anyone who […]
PERSON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Durham woman charged with DWI in November SUV crash that injured 4 children

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman has been charged in a two-vehicle collision Nov. 20 that injured five others including four juveniles. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers responded to a motor-vehicle collision in the 3300 block of Fayetteville Street, according to a police news release. Officers said a...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Raleigh bank teller pleads guilty to stealing customer account info

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh bank teller faces 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing customer account information. The office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said Davia Delores Lockley, 26, participated in a scheme to defraud banks and bank customers while employed as a teller at the Raleigh branch of an area bank.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham Schools replacing school bus app for parents

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools announced on Thursday that it will replace a bus tracking app parents use to keep track of their children. Here Comes the Bus tracking app will be replaced on January 1 and will be replaced by Parent Portal, school officials said. The...
cbs17

Rocky Mount gang member had 15 bricks of heroin at motel, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A gang member in Rocky Mount was arrested Thursday for possessing 15 bricks of heroin, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department. On Wednesday, the police department’s Narcotics Unit, Violent Crime and Gang Task Force Unit and the Special Response Team executed a search warrant in the Northgate Suites at 2326 North Wesleyan Boulevard.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Lenoir County man charged with weekend hit & run

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department says a man has been jailed for a hit and run that happened this past weekend. The Kinston Police Department says it happened on Saturday, Dec. 3rd at 7:42 p.m. Officers say they learned a vehicle had hit a pedestrian...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC

