It was tough being a Braves fan back in 2015. After missing the playoffs in 2014, the Braves shipped off multiple faces of the franchise, including Jason Heyward, Craig Kimbrel, Andrelton Simmons, and Justin Upton. Thankfully, the Braves got some incredible players in return — guys like Max Fried and Austin Riley (who was drafted using a compensation pick the Braves acquired) come to mind. An underrated piece who was one of the better players for the Braves in these down years was Jace Peterson, who has signed a deal with the Oakland Athletics:

2 DAYS AGO