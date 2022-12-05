ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FanSided

A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move

Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
NBC Sports

What A's reportedly asked Cardinals for in Murphy trade talks

The St. Louis Cardinals found their Yadier Molina replacement in former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras via free agency on Wednesday, though they reportedly had their sights set on trading for Athletics catcher Sean Murphy first. But Oakland’s asking price of two major leaguers and a pitching prospect for its Gold...
Yardbarker

The White Sox have apparently discussed trading closer Liam Hendriks. Would he make sense for the Blue Jays?

Mark Feinsand of MLB dot com reported on Monday evening that Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks’ name has come up in trade talks with other teams. This is sort of a vague rumour, as it doesn’t indicate whether the Sox are the team initiating the talks or if other teams are simply reaching out to see if he’s available, but it’s an interesting topic to dive into regardless.
FanSided

3 free agent outfielders the Chicago White Sox should target

The Chicago White Sox are not going to be big spenders in free agency. Do not expect Aaron Judge to solve the White Sox outfield problems. Instead, general manager Rick Hahn might look to the farm system to solve the Sox problem in right field. Oscar Colas is in line to possibly be the Opening Day right fielder.
Chicago Tribune

All-Star Game timeline for Wrigley Field and a top prospect returns: Chicago Cubs notebook from winter meetings

A wild week of free agency is just the beginning of an aggressive stretch of spending in Major League Baseball. The Chicago Cubs leave the winter meetings with a good start to their offseason, building through the additions of center fielder Cody Bellinger and starting pitcher Jameson Taillon. They need more talented players, though, to put a dent in the gap between the Cubs and ...
Yardbarker

Former piece of the 2015 rebuild finds a new home

It was tough being a Braves fan back in 2015. After missing the playoffs in 2014, the Braves shipped off multiple faces of the franchise, including Jason Heyward, Craig Kimbrel, Andrelton Simmons, and Justin Upton. Thankfully, the Braves got some incredible players in return — guys like Max Fried and Austin Riley (who was drafted using a compensation pick the Braves acquired) come to mind. An underrated piece who was one of the better players for the Braves in these down years was Jace Peterson, who has signed a deal with the Oakland Athletics:

