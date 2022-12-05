Read full article on original website
Related
Former Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward finds a new team for 2023
Former Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward, who played for the team the last seven seasons, will have the chance to continue his 14-year MLB career after he signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.
A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move
Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
NBC Sports
What A's reportedly asked Cardinals for in Murphy trade talks
The St. Louis Cardinals found their Yadier Molina replacement in former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras via free agency on Wednesday, though they reportedly had their sights set on trading for Athletics catcher Sean Murphy first. But Oakland’s asking price of two major leaguers and a pitching prospect for its Gold...
New White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger on Guardians: ‘I want to shove it down their throats’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — While the hot stove is heating up at baseball’s winter meetings, ex-Cleveland pitcher Mike Clevinger has arrived in Chicago ready to dump a gas can on the regular season and set things ablaze. Clevinger was traded from Cleveland to San Diego in August 2020 in...
Former Cubs catcher Willson Contreras agrees to deal with Cardinals, reports say
CHICAGO – One of the core players for the Cubs over the better part of the last decade is now going to join the team’s biggest rival. Per multiple reports, Willson Contreras has agreed to a deal to join the Cardinals, with Jon Morosi of the MLB Network reporting that it’s a five-year contract worth […]
Yardbarker
The White Sox have apparently discussed trading closer Liam Hendriks. Would he make sense for the Blue Jays?
Mark Feinsand of MLB dot com reported on Monday evening that Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks’ name has come up in trade talks with other teams. This is sort of a vague rumour, as it doesn’t indicate whether the Sox are the team initiating the talks or if other teams are simply reaching out to see if he’s available, but it’s an interesting topic to dive into regardless.
Nelson Cruz on White Sox: ‘I Would Love to Play for Them'
SAN DIEGO — If the White Sox are looking for a veteran presence to replace José Abreu in their clubhouse, I spotted a seven-time All-Star walking through the lobby at the MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday interested in coming to the South Side. “I would love to play...
Chicago Cubs could round out MLB free agency with All-Star shortstop
The Chicago Cubs have already made two big-time moves in MLB free agency, bringing in former NL MVP Cody Bellinger
3 free agent outfielders the Chicago White Sox should target
The Chicago White Sox are not going to be big spenders in free agency. Do not expect Aaron Judge to solve the White Sox outfield problems. Instead, general manager Rick Hahn might look to the farm system to solve the Sox problem in right field. Oscar Colas is in line to possibly be the Opening Day right fielder.
White Sox Land Pitcher Nick Avila From Giants in Rule 5 Draft
White Sox land Giants pitcher in Rule 5 Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox selected San Francisco Giants pitcher Nick Avila with their Rule 5 Draft pick at this year's winter meetings. Avila, 25, was selected in 2019 by the Giants out of Cal State University....
All-Star Game timeline for Wrigley Field and a top prospect returns: Chicago Cubs notebook from winter meetings
A wild week of free agency is just the beginning of an aggressive stretch of spending in Major League Baseball. The Chicago Cubs leave the winter meetings with a good start to their offseason, building through the additions of center fielder Cody Bellinger and starting pitcher Jameson Taillon. They need more talented players, though, to put a dent in the gap between the Cubs and ...
Yardbarker
Former piece of the 2015 rebuild finds a new home
It was tough being a Braves fan back in 2015. After missing the playoffs in 2014, the Braves shipped off multiple faces of the franchise, including Jason Heyward, Craig Kimbrel, Andrelton Simmons, and Justin Upton. Thankfully, the Braves got some incredible players in return — guys like Max Fried and Austin Riley (who was drafted using a compensation pick the Braves acquired) come to mind. An underrated piece who was one of the better players for the Braves in these down years was Jace Peterson, who has signed a deal with the Oakland Athletics:
Comments / 1