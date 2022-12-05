Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Three Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Kris Murray To Miss Tonight’s Iowa State Game, Perhaps More
Iowa forward Kris Murray won't play in tonight's intrastate battle against Iowa State, and that may not be the worst of it. The Iowa Sports Information Department has confirmed that the 6'8" junior forward from Cedar Rapids will not play in the 7:01 tipoff being televised by FS1 due to an injury. Just what that injury is hasn't been confirmed by Iowa.
Despite Knocked Out Tooth & Postgame Injury, Iowa Beats ISU [PICS]
(Above) Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin, & Gabbie Marshall celebrate a 4th quarter turnover by Iowa State, with the Cyclones' Ashley Joens looking on. Wednesday night's intrastate rivalry between #16 Iowa and #10 Iowa State didn't disappoint. An ugly first half filled with the tension of the importance of the game, especially for Iowa, resembled a heavyweight bout with few "punches" landed. In the 3rd quarter, the Hawkeyes' offense began to soar as their defense suffocated the Cyclones.
Neither Team Will Have Starting Quarterback in Iowa Bowl Game
On Monday, it was announced that Spencer Petras would not be available in for Iowa's matchup with Kentucky in the Music City Bowl on New Year's Eve. With his backup, Alex Padilla, in the transfer portal, the Hawkeyes are down to starting either Joey Labas or Carson May. Neither of them has taken a single snap in college yet.
Dylan Edwards de-commits from Notre Dame football
In a shocking move, given the views from his extremely recent in-home visit, Dylan Edwards has de-committed from the Notre Dame football program. Not long after Edwards flipped his commitment from Kansas State to the Irish back on August 6th of this year, he has de-committed from Notre Dame football. After a recent offer from new Colorado University coach Deion Sanders, Edwards is headed in that direction. With 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions flowing in for him to end up in Colorado, Notre Dame is no longer in the future plans.
Former WMU football coach P.J. Fleck signs contract extension with Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The University of Minnesota Athletic Department announced Wednesday that football head coach P.J. Fleck is expected to stay until 2029. P.J. Fleck signed a seven-year, $42 million deal, which is an increase of one million per year over his previous deal, according to sports writer Matt Fortuna.
Notre Dame football snags speedster Brandyn Hillman
Notre Dame football continues adding to their 2023 class two weeks from early signing day. 2023 athlete Brandyn Hillman out of Virginia announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Wednesday afternoon. Hillman came on late for many programs, including the Irish, who offered him in late September. Shortly after, the staff started pushing hard to land him, and he made his way to campus for a visit in October. Since then, Notre Dame has been the favorite, even with new big-time offers coming in. He officially decided Notre Dame is where he wants to be on Wednesday afternoon. — Hillman holds 15 offers from Southern Cal, Oklahoma, Miami, Kentucky, and many more.
WATCH: Quarterback Outlook for Notre Dame in 2023
It was "Transfer Portal Palooza" on Monday. The Transfer Portal officially opened and over 1,000 names were officially entered by the end of the day. For Notre Dame, they were involved a little, both in seeing some Fighting Irish players decide to leave the program as well as the staff extending some offers to potential additions down the road.
Standout 2024 RB Aneyas Williams Sets Commitment Date
Four-star running back Aneyas Williams has announced a day for his recruitment to end
UNI Can’t Overcome Top 12 Offense and Turnovers in Home Loss
In a matchup with Toledo, a top 12 top offensive team in the country that averages 85.1 points per game, UNI kept pace for almost 35 minutes before the Rockets took control and defeated the Panthers, 83-75. As one of many old sports adages goes, basketball is a game of...
Louisiana Man Cleans Out Huge Iowa Lottery Prize
There's an old saying, you can't win if you don't play. Never is that more true than when you encounter someone who is just a guest visiting somewhere... and they run into a tremendous amount of luck. If you're the type who likes to try your hand at a lottery...
Shania Twain Adds Iowa Stop To Her Global Tour
Man! I feel like we've got something to celebrate!. On October 28th, Shania Twain dropped a major announcement. Not only is she releasing a new album, but the 'Main! I Feel Like A Woman!' singer will be embarking on a global tour next year. On December 6th, she announced new...
Will Handler Of Iowa K-9 Officer Be Charged in His Death?
A central Iowa K-9 officer died sometime on September 2, and now the county attorney must decide if charges will be filed against his handler. "Bear" worked for the Boone County Sheriff's Office in central Iowa and was with his handler on the night of Thursday, September 1. KIMT reports that Sergeant Dallas Wingate put Bear inside his truck at around 10 p.m. that night when he was barking at a deer.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
Dave’s Hot Chicken opening in South Bend on Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new restaurant in South Bend is getting ready to open its doors to the public in a couple of days!. Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening this Friday at its new location in Eddy Street Commons. The restaurant — which has locations across the...
Restaurant Aimed at Former Bowling Alley Site
(La Porte, IN) - The site of a former bowling alley in La Porte could be redeveloped into a restaurant. An economic development zone is being sought where Thunderbird Lanes used to be on U.S. 35 just north of Indiana 39. A restaurant is being planned where the bowling alley stood for decades until the site was cleared several years ago.
Michiana’s Menu: Michigan’s first brewery pizzeria Napolitana sits in a Civil War-era church at Beer Church Brewing
NEW BUFFALO, Mich.,-- This week on Michiana’s Menu, I stopped in New Buffalo for some Napolitana style pizza and brews at Beer Church Brewing. When you think of church, beer isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. But that’s not the only combination that makes beer church brewing so unique. It’s also a brewery and pizzeria Napolitana, an experience that you can’t get anywhere else.
Elkhart bomb squad responds to situation at Cobus Green in Osceola
OSCEOLA, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office and Elkhart bomb squad responded to a situation at Cobus Green in Osceola Thursday morning. According to dispatch, deputies were called to the scene at 3 a.m. When ABC57 arrived just before 7:30 a.m., Elkhart County deputies and officers from the Elkhart...
Goshen woman dies after getting hit by SUV in Elkhart County
Man armed with knife arrested after attempting to enter Adams High School. Juan Maldonado, 31, was arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail on charges of unlawful entry, marijuana possession, and resisting law enforcement. Mishawaka man hospitalized after crashing into horse in Elkhart County. Updated: 3 hours ago.
New road in Elkhart named ‘Walorski Parkway’
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Located in Elkhart East Industrial Park, “Walorski Parkway,” is the newest road in Elkhart. On August 3rd, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski lost her life in a head on car collision, along with two of her staff members, and the woman driving the other vehicle. Now,...
Drone video captures high winds hit Michigan City lighthouse
Such an awesome look at last week’s sand-drifting, wave generating strong winds in Michigan City by drone from our friends at Timeless Aerial Photography! Stunning!!
