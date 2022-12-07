ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Update: Driver killed in crash on Browns Bridge Road identified as Gainesville man

By Nick Watson
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
Update: The driver killed in the Saturday wreck was identified as Patrick Aldrich, 76, of Gainesville.

Aldrich’s passenger, Virginia Aldrich, 74, of Gainesville, was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center as well as the driver of the Ford F250, William Chavez Bonilla, 40, of Flowery Branch.

Virginia Aldrich and Chavez Bonilla did not suffer serious injuries, according to a Georgia State Patrol report obtained by The Times.

Patrick Aldrich was considered the driver at fault, according to the state patrol report.

Previous story: One driver was killed and two people were taken to the hospital after a head-on wreck Saturday, Dec. 3, on Browns Bridge Road, according to Georgia State Patrol.

Troopers were called out before 8 a.m. Saturday to a wreck on Browns Bridge Road near Cherokee Trail.

State patrol said a Chevrolet Tahoe was heading east around a curve on Browns Bridge Road, while a Ford F250 came around the same curve in the other lane.

Troopers said the Tahoe failed to maintain its lane and struck the F250 head-on.

The Ford F250 went off the road and overturned into a ditch, but the pickup truck came to rest on its wheels.

The Tahoe driver was dead at the scene, state patrol said. The Tahoe’s passenger and the F250’s driver were transported to the hospital, but state patrol did not have information on how serious their injuries were.

State patrol has not identified any of the people involved in the wreck.

Cherri Ashton
5d ago

Driving too fast around corners on wet roads is extremely dangerous. Slow down and give yourself plenty of time, especially during heavy traffic, holidays and bad weather. My sincere condolences and prayers go out to all parties involved.

