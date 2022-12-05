Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
therebelwalk.com
Quinshon Judkins Earns SEC Freshman of the Year Honors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.– (Release) Ole Miss’ Quinshon Judkins continues to add postseason accolades as the record-breaking running back was named SEC Freshman of the Year on Wednesday. Judkins, who was named SEC Freshman of the Year by the Associated Press earlier in the week, becomes just the second Rebel...
Rebels offer quarterback-turned-linebacker in transfer portal
Ole Miss has offered Georgia State outside linebacker portal transfer Jamil Muhammad. The offer was extended Thursday. Muhammad also owns offers from Soiuthern Cal, James Madison, Minnesota, California, Arkansas State, Troy and West Virginia. He is a graduate transfer and has two years of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Muhammad...
therebelwalk.com
Judkins, Broeker and Mingo Earn All-SEC Accolades
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.– (Release) Three Ole Miss Rebels garnered All-Southeastern Conference distinction from the league’s 14 head coaches for their 2022 performances, the SEC office announced Tuesday. Freshman Quinshon Judkins earned first team honors at running back, while Nick Broeker (offensive line) and Jonathan Mingo (all-purpose) hauled in second...
Freeze, Auburn Courting Multiple Ole Miss Football Commitments
New Auburn head coach has already hired away an Ole Miss assistant as recruiting battles intensify
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss women’s basketball looks to continue improving before SEC play begins
OXFORD, Miss. – Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s Rebel basketball squad has four games left until SEC play opens, beginning with a date with Jacksonville State this Sunday. She says she and her staff are still in the process of figuring out her team. “I am just learning what our...
thelocalvoice.net
Veteran Journalist Leads Exploration of University and State of Mississippi
Honors College class focuses on issues and progress 60 years after Meredith enrollment. University of Mississippi students are being challenged to delve deeper into complex issues about the university and state, thanks to a special honors class designed to explore important topics 60 years after James Meredith‘s enrollment as UM’s first black student.
therebelwalk.com
Texas Bowl QB Preview: A look at the Rebels’ Jaxson Dart, Red Raiders’ Tyler Shough
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss will take on Texas Tech in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on December 28 at NRG Stadium in Houston. For the next few weeks, The Rebel Walk will take a look at each team’s position groups. Let’s start out out with the quarterbacks.
How United Furniture went from state-funded darling to coldly laying off 2,700 workers
United Furniture Industries — the Tupelo-based furnishings manufacturer that recently laid off its entire staff via email and text message – received more than $3 million dollars in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009. The furniture company regularly got sums every few years — ranging from $200,000 to $1.3 million — in exchange […]
wtva.com
New business coming to north Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A new business will soon make North Gloster Street home. Construction on Tidal Wave Auto Spa Express is still in the developing stages. It'll be located adjacent to Chipotle. The chain is based in Georgia, with locations throughout the Southeast and Midwest. Construction is expected to...
ourmshome.com
North Mississippi Photographer Provides Hope to Laid Off Employees
Following thousands of layoffs in the Tupelo region, holidays will be more challenging for many after recently losing employment. Mooreville photographer Kathryn Enlow of “Kathryn Leigh Photography” had a series of Santa sessions booked with clients. She felt impressed to ask her Santa, “Santa Sarge,” if he would be willing to do one more day of photo shoots with her. Santa Sarge is known for visiting children at St. Jude and Le Bonheur. Kathryn said, “I asked him what do you think about offering free Santa photos to these families who have just lost their jobs? I don’t know why, but I feel we need to give these away. He said, well, you already know what I think. Let’s give all that we can.”
Man, teen on probation after attack at MS catfish farm
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A Tunica County businessman and a former employee were placed on probation Wednesday after an attack at a catfish farm was caught on camera. The incident happened in October at the Pride of Pond catfish farm on Highway 4. Video taken by 18-year-old Bailey Wade shows Bill Battle, the business owner, […]
Mississippi college town boutique celebrates 20 years of making women feel beautiful, confident in affordable clothes
20 years ago, Teresa Cain and her 2 daughters, Brooke and Nicole, fulfilled their dream of owning a boutique and opened Indigo’s on the Square in Oxford. Although the inventory in the boutique has evolved over the years with different fashion trends at affordable prices, the family-owned business has remained in its current location since opening day in 2002.
Infant death results in capital murder charges for Mississippi
A Sardis couple was charged with capital murder last week in a case that began with the death of their infant child earlier this year. Jana Ray Bruce, 23, and Kevin Nicholas Bruce, 32, both of 3424A Pocahontas Ext., Sardis. They were taken into custody Friday, Dec. 2, and remain in the county jail.
thelocalvoice.net
City of Oxford, Mississippi Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda – Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Regular Meeting is at 5:00 pm City Hall Courtroom. Notice that certain commission members will be included in the meeting via teleconference, subject to City of Oxford Code of Ordinances Section 2-82. Agenda item attachments and meeting minutes are available for download here. Call to order. Adopt the agenda for...
Mississippi nursing school ranks in Top 10 programs in nation for male nurses
From the University of Mississippi Medical Center Office of Communications and Marketing. Noah Sasser graduated Friday from the Accelerated BSN program at the University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Nursing, where professors and preceptors have “instilled a confidence in me that has me excited to begin my career.”
wtva.com
Gun concern triggers lockdown at Shannon High
SHANNON, Miss. (WTVA) — A Shannon High School student is charged with gun possession after concern about a weapon on campus triggered a lockdown that kept students at school longer than normal. The Lee County School District said in a news release school administrators found out around 2:45 p.m....
Former Mississippi hospital clerk arrested, accused of taking thousands in cash payments from patients for her personal use
A former Mississippi hospital clerk has been arrested for embezzling thousands, accused of depositing cash from patients into her own bank account for personal use. Today State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Melissa Cook in Yalobusha County. Cook, a former accounts receivable clerk, was indicted by a local grand jury for embezzlement from Yalobusha General Hospital—a publicly owned hospital where she was previously employed. Special Agents delivered a $102,089.74 demand letter to Cook upon her arrest. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.
wtva.com
Several Christmas parades postponed
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Several Christmas parades scheduled for Monday, Dec. 5 have been postponed due to inclement weather. Parades in Amory, Booneville, Ingomar, Saltillo, Vardaman, Oxford and Shannon have been postponed. More are possible. Pontotoc canceled its parade. It was originally not to be rescheduled. However, the city later...
desotocountynews.com
New names added to Fallen Heroes Memorial
Three more names have been added to the DeSoto County Fallen Heroes Monument in front of the DeSoto County Courthouse in Hernando. The names will also be added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial as Line of Duty deaths. The names of DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputies Carter I....
Man on Mississippi’s Most Wanted List reportedly dead after barricading himself in house
A man on Mississippi’s Most Wanted List on child exploitation and assault charges reportedly barricaded himself in a Marshall County house on Monday morning before committing suicide. Action News Five in Memphis reports that officials with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the man, identified as George Robinson, locked...
