Baton Rouge, LA

Related
WAFB

LSU edges Wake Forest in Holiday Hoopsgiving

ATLANTA (WAFB) - LSU was able to get past Wake Forest in the Holiday Hoopsgiving in the State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 10. The Tigers edged the Demon Deacons, 72-70, on a layup by Justice Hill with just two seconds left on the clock. LSU was led by KJ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU honors Black pioneers, names building, programs in their honor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is honoring Black pioneers by naming two programs and one building in their honor. The university’s design building will take on the name Julian T. White Hall. Meanwhile, LSU announced the naming of the Lutrill and Pearl Payne School of Education and the Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Lutcher wins Div. II (Non-Select) Championship

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Lutcher won the Div. II Non-Select Championship over North DeSoto on Saturday, Dec. 10., giving the Bulldogs their first state title since 2016. Lutcher came away with the 28-25 win. Lutcher quarterback D’Wayne Winfield finished 20-of-32 passing for 299 yards and three touchdowns. He also led...
LUTCHER, LA
WAFB

Car flips in crash on Mississippi River bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car flipped on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) that crosses the Mississippi River on I-10 on Thursday, Dec. 8. The crash happened on I-10 East before the Nicholson Drive exit. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reported the crash around 11...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Shooting reported at apartment complex on Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting in Baton Rouge Friday (Dec. 9) morning. It happened at Oakleigh Apartments on Perkins Road just after 8 a.m. There is no word on what led up to the shooting. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Morning fog, warm weather, storms on tap

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The good news is that the weekend will not be a total washout. The bad news is that more dense fog will affect the area this morning and tomorrow as well. Unseasonably warm and humid weather will continue today with highs near 80 under partly sunny skies. We’ve already had five straight days in the 80s, and if it happens again, today will be the sixth in a row.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Church reopens after arson

OPELOUSAS, La. (WAFB) - The pews are full, the music is playing again, and Pastor Gerald Toussaint is preaching from the pulpit again at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas. Toussaint said it has been a long and tedious journey but one he doesn’t take for granted. “Every step...
OPELOUSAS, LA
WAFB

11-year-old runaway from Gonzales found, officials say

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Officials have reportedly found the missing child they were searching for in Gonzales. Zylan Bailey, 11, has been found safe and unharmed, officials confirmed late Wednesday morning, Dec. 7. ORIGINAL. GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is reportedly looking for a missing Gonzales...
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

CONSUMER REPORTS: Gifts for drivers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - They might not be the flashiest gifts, but chances are they will be used and appreciated. We’re talking about car-related gifts for drivers. And who better to recommend some winners that go the extra mile than the car experts at Consumer Reports?. Here’s what...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for man wanted for battery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man wanted for battery. According to BRPD, Clarence Green, 26, is wanted on two counts of battery of a dating partner, aggravated assault upon a dating partner, aggravated battery, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

