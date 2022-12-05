ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
essexnewsdaily.com

Newark Beth Israel names new community room in honor of the Giantomasi family

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center’s new community room will be named “The Giantomasi Family Community Room” in honor of the family’s ongoing commitment to the organization. Francis J. Giantomasi serves as the chairperson of the NBIMC board of trustees and is an executive committee member of Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Student Revived After Medical Episode At Bergen Middle School

An Oakland middle school student was revived following a medical episode in gym class, authorities said. The Valley Middle School nurse was conducting CPR on the 13-year-old boy -- who responders said had a pre-existing medical condition -- when police arrived shortly after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. "He was...
OAKLAND, NJ
theobserver.com

Nutley PD: Food courier carjacked at gunpoint by jack & jill duo

A food courier was carjacked at around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, on Nutley’s Hilton Street, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said. Police say they were called to the scene when the victim reported he was threatened and robbed at gunpoint by a man and woman. The actors reportedly brandished a gun and robbed the delivery person’s money, food and 2016 Acura.
NUTLEY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City Medical Center to host community outreach events at Newport Centre, Hudson Malls

The Jersey City Medical Center will host two simultaneous community outreach events at the Newport Centre and Hudson Malls on Saturday. “We encourage area residents to attend, get involved, and ask questions. The medical center is a hub of health information, and we are always available to support the health needs of our community,” JCMC Director of Diversity and Inclusion Adrienne Austin said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Family of missing Brooklyn girl, 12, says she was lured from home

Update: The girl was found safe in the Bronx late Tuesday night, her family told PIX11 News. For the latest updates on this story, click here. The story below has been updated to remove the girl’s name and image because she is a minor. EAST FLATBUSH, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Brooklyn family on Tuesday was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
baristanet.com

Montclair Crime: Hate Speech Graffiti on Edgemont Park Playground Under Investigation

The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department. November 29, 2022 (Bloomfield Avenue): An employee of the Shell Gas Station reported that an unknown person entered the mini mart and stole $135.00 worth of Vape pens. The suspect was located by patrol behind Glenfield School. The employee did not wish to prosecute and the items were returned.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New York Post

Case of teen with special needs found burned to death in NYC home ruled a homicide

A teen with special needs was found burned to death inside his Brooklyn home this week — two days after his dad said he fell into scalding bathwater — in a case that has been ruled a homicide, authorities and police sources said Wednesday.  Josiah Green, 18, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive in his bed “with burns about the body” when cops responded to a 911 call at his apartment on Wyona Street near Pitkin Avenue in New Lots around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, cops said.  He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers.  The teen’s father claimed his son fell into...
BROOKLYN, NY
theobserver.com

REMEMBERING 2 LOCAL HEROES WHO GAVE THEIR LIVES 3 YEARS AGO

We often say, in the face of tragedy, and when a hero is lost, that we must never let such a hero’s memory be forgotten. Three years ago, our region faced such a senseless tragedy when Joseph Seals, a North Arlington resident and Jersey City police detective, was shot and killed in the line of duty during one of the worst shootings we’ve ever known.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

