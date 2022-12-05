Read full article on original website
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Is Searching For 3 Gunmen Shooters Who Shoot on 4 People At Bronx deliAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWayne, NJ
Devoted Union County Dad With Terminal Brain Cancer Prompts Wave Of Community Support
Support is on the rise for the family of a beloved Union County dad diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Victor Vilela was diagnosed with a brain tumor through scans after a car accident 16 years ago, according to a GoFundMe launched for his end-of-life care. The scans led to an...
With servers still offline, Hudson County Schools of Technology goes old-school low tech
The Hudson County Schools of Technology (HCST) took a trip back in time to the 1980s for a second straight day Tuesday. The internal computer servers at the district, which includes High Tech High School in Secaucus and County Prep and Explore Middle School in Jersey City, remained offline, leading to a second straight half-day of classes for students.
Another NJ school district has to cancel classes because of internet outage
A problem with "internal servers" caused an early end to classes Monday at the Hudson County Schools of Technology Secaucus and Jersey City campuses. The district told students and parents about the problem in an email. The school’s website was down early Tuesday morning and there was no mention on the school’s social media.
Parents Group Treasurer From Mahwah Grade School Charged With Theft
The now-former treasurer of a Mahwah grade school parents group is accused of pocketing funds raised by the organization.Kerry Stumbo, 50, is charged with theft by unlawful taking from the Lenape Meadows Elementary School's Home School Organization (HSO) while she was treasurer.Stumbo "used the org…
Newark Beth Israel names new community room in honor of the Giantomasi family
NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center’s new community room will be named “The Giantomasi Family Community Room” in honor of the family’s ongoing commitment to the organization. Francis J. Giantomasi serves as the chairperson of the NBIMC board of trustees and is an executive committee member of Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC.
Student Revived After Medical Episode At Bergen Middle School
An Oakland middle school student was revived following a medical episode in gym class, authorities said. The Valley Middle School nurse was conducting CPR on the 13-year-old boy -- who responders said had a pre-existing medical condition -- when police arrived shortly after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. "He was...
Jersey City school district business administrator’s discrimination lawsuit dismissed
A discrimination and whistleblower lawsuit filed by Jersey City school district Business Administrator Regina Robinson has been dismissed because the suit fails to say how the board members and two top administrators retaliated and discriminated against her, a Hudson County judge ruled. Robinson, whose $182,000-a-year contract was not renewed, took...
NJ man, teen arrested after tackling woman in park, stealing purse, cellphone
A New Jersey man and teenage boy were arrested Wednesday after allegedly assaulting and robbing a woman at park, authorities said.
N.J. district with $7,500 signing bonuses has hired 115 teachers in 11 weeks
The Paterson school district has hired 115 teachers in the 11 weeks since authorizing $7,500 signing bonuses to new hires, officials said. However, the number of teaching vacancies in New Jersey’s 3rd-largest city has risen from 135 on Sept. 14 — the night the school board approved the bonus plan — to 146 as of Dec. 1.
Nutley PD: Food courier carjacked at gunpoint by jack & jill duo
A food courier was carjacked at around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, on Nutley’s Hilton Street, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said. Police say they were called to the scene when the victim reported he was threatened and robbed at gunpoint by a man and woman. The actors reportedly brandished a gun and robbed the delivery person’s money, food and 2016 Acura.
Bayonne sergeant accused of accessing data for personal use enters PTI and is still on the force
A Bayonne police sergeant accused of accessing a law enforcement database for personal use could have the charge dismissed after he entered into the state judicial system’s Pre-Trial Intervention (PTI) program this week. Sgt. Richard Killmer, 33 was charged in May with one count of computer theft, a third-degree...
Jersey City Medical Center to host community outreach events at Newport Centre, Hudson Malls
The Jersey City Medical Center will host two simultaneous community outreach events at the Newport Centre and Hudson Malls on Saturday. “We encourage area residents to attend, get involved, and ask questions. The medical center is a hub of health information, and we are always available to support the health needs of our community,” JCMC Director of Diversity and Inclusion Adrienne Austin said in a statement.
Family of missing Brooklyn girl, 12, says she was lured from home
Update: The girl was found safe in the Bronx late Tuesday night, her family told PIX11 News. For the latest updates on this story, click here. The story below has been updated to remove the girl’s name and image because she is a minor. EAST FLATBUSH, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Brooklyn family on Tuesday was […]
Brooklyn girl, 12, found in the Bronx after disappearing from home, family says
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The family of a missing 12-year-old Brooklyn girl on the autism spectrum told PIX11 News she was located in the Bronx late Tuesday night, after a social media campaign to find her apparently caused concern for the people she was staying with. “Every time they went on social media, they […]
Montclair Crime: Hate Speech Graffiti on Edgemont Park Playground Under Investigation
The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department. November 29, 2022 (Bloomfield Avenue): An employee of the Shell Gas Station reported that an unknown person entered the mini mart and stole $135.00 worth of Vape pens. The suspect was located by patrol behind Glenfield School. The employee did not wish to prosecute and the items were returned.
‘The best day ever!’ Twins of ailing Morristown cop are treated to toy spree in Madison
The season of giving is alive and well for Morristown Police Sgt. Brendan Briscoe and his family. Briscoe and his 9-year-old twins Rory and Braden arrived at Tons of Toys in Madison on Sunday for a special morning of holiday shopping, courtesy of the store and a local police-charity, Sup Bro Inc.
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset Raises First Steel Beam on Orthopedic Center of Excellence
The 76,600-Square-Foot Expansion Will Also House An Emergency Department Rapid Decision Unit December 7, 2022 SOMERVILLE, NJ – Robert Wood Johnson…
These two NJ cities top the entire U.S. for tech careers
With the job market tightening, it’s not going to be as easy, according to some experts, to find employment here in the state. A few months ago, you could pretty much write your own ticket when it came to a job with employers, practically begging for people to come work there.
Case of teen with special needs found burned to death in NYC home ruled a homicide
A teen with special needs was found burned to death inside his Brooklyn home this week — two days after his dad said he fell into scalding bathwater — in a case that has been ruled a homicide, authorities and police sources said Wednesday. Josiah Green, 18, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive in his bed “with burns about the body” when cops responded to a 911 call at his apartment on Wyona Street near Pitkin Avenue in New Lots around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, cops said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers. The teen’s father claimed his son fell into...
REMEMBERING 2 LOCAL HEROES WHO GAVE THEIR LIVES 3 YEARS AGO
We often say, in the face of tragedy, and when a hero is lost, that we must never let such a hero’s memory be forgotten. Three years ago, our region faced such a senseless tragedy when Joseph Seals, a North Arlington resident and Jersey City police detective, was shot and killed in the line of duty during one of the worst shootings we’ve ever known.
