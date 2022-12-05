ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antonio Brown promoting music while still on the run from the police

By Chelena Goldman
 3 days ago
Former NFL player Antonio Brown. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The police still haven't caught up to Antonio Brown in person yet, but just about anyone can still catch him on social media.

Despite being a wanted man, the embattled former NFL wide receiver still took to Instagram over the weekend to post a video of Dutch footballer Memphis Depay doing a dance from one of Brown's music videos. The post received a wide range of reactions, with many criticizing Brown for promoting a music video from last May instead of turning himself in.

The Tampa Police Department issued a warrant for Brown's arrest on Thursday, December 1. The warrant stems from a domestic battery incident involving Brown's ex-fiance earlier in the week in South Tampa. According to ESPN, a verbal argument between the two escalated and ended with Brown kicking her out of the house and locking himself in it. Brown also reportedly refused to leave the house to talk to officers.

As of Monday morning, there was no update on the situation.

Brown has not played in an NFL game since his dramatic exit from a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets last January. He has recently become wrapped up in multiple scandals, including an instance back in October when a video surfaced of him engaging in lewd behavior at a hotel pool.

