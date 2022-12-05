Abilene Wide Open: Narnia comes to the Storybook Garden

If Aslan the lion looked a little familiar, that's because around here he's more likely to be seen on the sidelines than in the snows of Narnia.

The Albany Lions mascot was recruited to stand in for the central character in C.S. Lewis' "Chronicles of Narnia," which was the theme for this year's Christmas in the Garden on Friday at Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden.

Visitors entered the garden by stepping through a wardrobe, pushing the coats within aside to be greeted by Aslan, and then by other characters from the series.

Of course, Santa Claus was therem along with musical entertainment, food and crafts.