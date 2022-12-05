ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Schuylkill County Obituaries for December 10th, 2022

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ----------------------------------------------------- , 36, of New Tripoli, PA passed away on December 7, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital Miners Campus, Coaldale, PA. He was the husband of Elizabeth M. (Bleiler) Paris for the past twelve years. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of Gerald A. and Carol A. (Shade) Paris. Zach was a 2005 graduate of Fleetwood High School. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Zach began fishing at the age of two. He later loved to share that experience with his two girls, taking them out on the boat and teaching them how to fish. Zach spent some time as a farmer, as well, working the crop fields at Bleiler Farms. He also enjoyed working on and restoring classic vehicles, specifically his Dodge Demon. He loved his Harley-Davidson Road King. One of his favorite adventures was riding his Harley to Florida, alongside his dad, to visit his grandfather and successfully get him on a motorcycle.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania DEP: Schuylkill County Remains on Drought Watch

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced Thursday after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that drought watch has been lifted for 15 counties and remains for five counties. Carbon, Luzerne, Northampton, Potter, and Schuylkill counties remain on drought watch. Drought watch has been lifted for Cameron,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Firefighters Cause of Death Revealed in Schuylkill County Fatal Fire

The Lehigh County Coroner has released his findings of an autopsy performed on the two firefighters that died from their injuries in a Schuylkill County Fire. Around 3:45pm, Wednesday, emergency personnel were called to 1121 Clamtown Road/Route 443, West Penn Township, near Tamaqua for a structure fire with possible entrapment.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Schuylkill County First Responders Escort Fallen Heroes Back to Lehigh County

Dozens of Schuylkill County fire apparatus gathered Thursday afternoon to escort two fallen firefighters that died in the line of duty back to Lehigh County. On Wednesday, New Tripoli firefighters Marvin Gruber and Assistant Chief Zachary Paris died from injuries they suffered while fighting a fire on Clamtown Road, West Penn Township, Schuylkill County.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Local diner moving locations to accommodate highway off-ramp

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner. The building was put on a trailer that will move it to...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Schuylkill County Road Work Scheduled for Next Week

----------------------------------------------- Frailey Twp. Between: Exit 119 (Highridge park Road) and Exit 104 (PA 125) Restriction: Lane restriction both directions. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM. ----------------------------------------------- Mahanoy and Delano Twps. Road name: Interstate 81 North. Between: Exit 124 (PA 61) and Exit 138 (PA 309)
PennLive.com

Pa. Turnpike shut down in Lancaster, Berks counties

UPDATE: The Turnpike has reopened as of 8 a.m., but residual delays should be expected. Part of the Turnpike is closed after a Tuesday morning crash near the Lancaster and Berks County line. Westbound lanes are shut down between Morgantown and Reading, the Turnpike Commission said in a travel advisory.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Identities of Firefighters from Schuylkill County Fatal Fire Released

The identities of the two firefighters that died from their injuries suffered in a fire in West Penn Township has been released. According to the Schuylkill County Coroner's Office, Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Chief Zachary Paris, 36, both of New Tripoli and members of the New Tripoli Fire Company in Lehigh County, have been identified as the victims.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

‘Rolling roadblock’ leads to chase on I-81 near Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say two men have been charged after a road rage incident on Interstate 81 where they alleged used a “rolling roadblock” to slow traffic, and chased a driver for several miles when she tried to pass. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 25, around 11:18 p.m., troopers […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Scranton woman dead after early morning crash

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 25-year-old woman is dead after an early Friday morning crash in Lackawanna County. Officials say the crash occurred at 2:10 a.m. on Union Mill Road near Constitution Drive, Covington Township. Investigators said they believe the operator was going around a left curve in the road and traveled off […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

Two Alarm Fire Damages Home in Mifflinburg Friday; Victim Rescued

MIFFLINBURG – Several volunteer fire crews from Union and Snyder counties are responding to a two-alarm house fire in Mifflinburg and also rescued a victim. According to the Union County Fire Wire, the blaze was first reported at 261 Walnut Street around 2:40 p.m. Friday and a second alarm was called minutes later.
MIFFLINBURG, PA
State Police Investigating Reported Burglary in Shenandoah

The Pennsylvania State Police in Frackville are investigating a reported burglary that occurred in Shenandoah last week. Troopers say the robbery occurred just after 2:00am, on Sunday, November 27th, 2022, in a detached garage near North Market Street and East Penn Street. An investigation revealed that several unknown suspects were...
SHENANDOAH, PA
WBRE

Deadly West Penn Twp. fire ruled ‘suspicious’

WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New details emerge Thursday night about a fire that led to the deaths of two firefighters in Schuylkill County. And the man whose body was found in the woods near the property. The intense fire occurred on Clamtown Road you can see the destruction caused by the inferno. […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Fire destroys Pennsylvania wildlife center, animals killed

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire destroyed the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County Monday morning, leaving multiple animals dead. Crews responded to the wildlife center around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Moon Hill Drive for a report of a fire. Workers tell Eyewitness News that around 50-60 animals inside multiple […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Update: Missing Montgomery County man found

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police were searching for 73-year-old Francis “Frank” Hicks of Horsham, Pennsylvania. On Dec. 5 around 10:25 p.m., Hicks was located and was safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Hicks had last been seen near Horsham Road, Horsham Township, Montgomery County on...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

