Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ----------------------------------------------------- , 36, of New Tripoli, PA passed away on December 7, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital Miners Campus, Coaldale, PA. He was the husband of Elizabeth M. (Bleiler) Paris for the past twelve years. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of Gerald A. and Carol A. (Shade) Paris. Zach was a 2005 graduate of Fleetwood High School. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Zach began fishing at the age of two. He later loved to share that experience with his two girls, taking them out on the boat and teaching them how to fish. Zach spent some time as a farmer, as well, working the crop fields at Bleiler Farms. He also enjoyed working on and restoring classic vehicles, specifically his Dodge Demon. He loved his Harley-Davidson Road King. One of his favorite adventures was riding his Harley to Florida, alongside his dad, to visit his grandfather and successfully get him on a motorcycle.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO