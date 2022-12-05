Read full article on original website
Related
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball blown out by Kansas in first real test of the season
Arizona had not been tested in the early season. The Wildcats’ game against Kansas was the first team ranked above No. 129 in the NET that Arizona faced in the early going. With a majority of the Wildcats having never played as a ranked team against another team that should be ranked, it was a new experience for almost the whole roster. It didn’t turn out to be a good experience, as the Jayhawks blew out the Wildcats 77-50 in McKale Center.
allsportstucson.com
Battle of Unbeatens: No. 12 Arizona hosts Kansas with both teams 7-0
TONIGHT’S GAME IS ON THE PAC-12 NETWORKS AND IS BROADCAST LIVE ON RADIO AT KTUC (1400-AM) No. 12 Arizona, 7-0 for the fourth-straight year and ranked fourth nationally in scoring, averaging 88.1 points per game, hosts Kansas of the Big 12 at McKale Center on Thursday night at 6.
azdesertswarm.com
Former UCLA defensive lineman Tyler Manoa commits to Arizona
Arizona remains dedicated to heavily the state of Southern California, and this isn’t just limited to prep prospects. The Wildcats have landed a commitment from former UCLA defensive lineman Tyler Manoa, their first pickup this offseason from the NCAA transfer portal. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Manoa spent five seasons with...
kuathletics.com
🏀 Jayhawks Set for Battle of Unbeatens at No. 12 Arizona
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Basketball takes an unblemished 7-0 record into a battle of unbeaten teams on Thursday night as the Jayhawks face No. 12 Arizona (7-0) at the McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona. It will be the only contest in NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball this week that features two unbeaten teams.
CBS Sports
'LUTE': How to watch the documentary, TV channel, info, start time
CBS Sports Network will debut Podium Pictures' documentary "LUTE," which focuses on former University of Arizona men's basketball coach Robert Luther "Lute" Olson, on Wednesday. The documentary comes from Emmy Award-winning director Brett Rapkin, who attended the University of Arizona. "LUTE" talks about how Olson rebuilt the Arizona program and...
The Best Solar Companies in Arizona of 2022
If there is one thing that Arizona has to offer, it’s sunshine. The clear, dry air and southern latitude set up plentiful year-round sun exposure throughout the state. Flagstaff, Phoenix, and Tucson all rank in the top 25 sunniest cities in the nation, with Phoenix taking the top spot. With such an ample supply of clean energy, switching to solar energy is a natural decision for many Arizonans.
AZFamily
Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Tucson, Arizona
Is your Arizona itinerary missing that extra “something” that makes you sick with wanderlust? This list of the best day trips from Tucson, AZ, is exactly what you need to heat things up a notch! Full of dusty expanses, towering cacti, unique red rockfaces, and amazing cities, the destinations within quick reach of Tucson are world-class.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Pizza Spots in Tucson, Arizona – (With Photos)
If you are looking for a solid pizza, we’ve the best Tucson pizzerias to choose from. Whether you like a crispy thin or a deeeep, deep dish, we’ve got something for you!. A fitting destination to begin our list is none other than ANELLO, a restaurant in Tucson known for its pleasant atmosphere and wood fire pizza oven.
New culinary experience opens in Tucson
A new culinary experience comes to Tucson where they are making the cooking process a step-by-step experience and allowing customers taste buds to travel around the world.
Arizona witness reports fireballs shooting off nearby mountain
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) UPDATE: At the date and time of the witness report, the city of Benson was having its 5th Annual Lantern Festival where thousands of Chinese lanterns were lifted off into the night sky at about 8 p.m.
beckersasc.com
Physician-led cardiology management org gains 3 Arizona practices
Southwest Cardiovascular Associates has joined Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA), a physician-led, national network. This partnership marks CVAUSA's first offerings in Arizona with locations in Mesa, Prescott and Yuma. CVAUSA is a comprehensive cardiology practice management company that provides support to cardiologists by sharing best practices and an executive management...
realestatedaily-news.com
Former Circle K’s selling for Redevelopment in Tucson
TUCSON, ARIZONA, December 8, 2022 - Retail always has to be reinventing itself as needs change. The days of stand-alone convenience stores with maybe one or two gas pumps in front on small lots is in the past, Circle K has been selling off these former stores around the state, with use restrictions, and offering redevelopment opportunities for buyers with an imagination to match a use for today’s public.
Settlement in Arizona's ketamine case
An Arizona fire and medical company has reached a settlement with a family that blamed their 23-year-old son's death on a paramedic's decision to inject him with ketamine.
Fog could return to Tucson early Tuesday
The National Weather Service (NWS) says foggy conditions could return to Tucson late Monday or early Tuesday morning.
southernarizonaguide.com
Visit The NEW Velvet Elvis; Patagonia AZ
It was Thanksgiving weekend 34 years ago that Ms. Karen and I were married at my parent’s Oregon farmhouse. This Thanksgiving weekend we headed to Patagonia to have a pizza at the famous Velvet Elvis at La Misión. This is the NEW Velvet Elvis, which has moved across the park to McKeown Avenue in the heart of Patagonia, Arizona. It has been open for a short two months as of this writing.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
These 3 Arizona Suburbs are Among the Best in the West, Report
Suburbs located near large cities offer a slower lifestyle, more affordable housing and lower crime rates than large cities, while still providing the benefit of easy access to the bustling excitement of urban living. To determine the best suburbs to live in near a large city, SmartAsset compared close to...
KOLD-TV
Crash closes portion of Magee Road near Shannon Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are at the scene of a crash near the intersection of North Shannon Road and West Magee Road. Eastbound Magee is closed just west of the intersection. Traffic will be delayed. Drivers should find alternate routes.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Highway 90 reopens in Benson after incident at truck stop
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An incident at a truck stop near Benson caused portions of Highway 90 to be closed late Sunday, Dec. 4. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said Highway 90 was closed at Interstate 10 as of 9 p.m. and the truck stop had been evacuated.
$50K-winning lottery ticket sold at Tucson convenience store
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Tucson convenience store. According to Arizona Lottery, the winning ticket was sold for the Dec. 5 drawing at One Stop Market, 15390 West Ajo Highway.
Comments / 0