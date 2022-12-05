Florida played an excellent team on Wednesday night and wasn’t up to the challenge, falling to the UConn Huskies by a score of 75-54. UConn entered the game ranked 5th in the country and showed why they are deserving of that accolade, controlling the game on both sides of the floor on their way to a relatively easy dispatching of the Gators. Riley Kugel and Alex Fudge led the way for the Gators with 13 points each and both were bright spots on a night where things didn’t go so well for their teammates. Big man Adama Sanogo was the player of the game scoring 17 points and adding 7 rebounds.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO