Broome County, NY

Latest numbers, December 5th

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – According to the CDC, Broome County remains in the medium risk zone for COVID-19 to begin the month of December.

251 cases have been reported over the past 5 days, with 29 of them new.

There are currently 55 people in the hospital.

One more person has died, making the number of deaths 587.

