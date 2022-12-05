ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Hardware

OnePlus Teases 'New and Exciting' Mechanical Keyboard, Coming This Month

By Mark Tyson
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mFv2a_0jYD73y900

Mobile device maker OnePlus threw a curveball earlier today, with a surprising announcement that it is preparing to enter the mechanical keyboard business. There are a number of eyebrow-raising claims about this keyboard, shared in a community post by OnePlus product manager Percy . Firstly, there's the vague promise that the new OnePlus keyboard will “bring something new and something exciting.” Secondly, it will provide a solution that will “help you be more productive (or a better gamer).” Hopefully, OnePlus isn’t overpromising, but we won't have long to wait, as an official unveiling is planned on December 15.

As is the nature of many teaser announcements, we don’t have a lot of concrete information or tech specs to share with you today. Apparently, the keyboard was conceptualized with the help of community members participating in the OnePlus Open Ears Forum (OEF). Thus the product that emerges will be designed to address the wants and needs of these community users. Percy’s blog post outlined a few of the directional statements drafted from the OEF, which give us an idea about what kinds of features might be present in the product showcased on the 15th.

In summary, the new OnePlus mechanical keyboard is designed to address a number of its community members' preferences, which include:

  • Facilitating a tidy desk
  • Providing a low-profile ergonomic solution
  • Offering a wide choice in keyboard feel via keyswitch selection
  • Delivering affordability

In addition to the above, OnePlus is seeking to ensure its upcoming mechanical keyboard is suitable for all work environments and long-lasting. OnePlus’ Percy boldly states that his firm’s keyboard design addresses the above concerns and directives and will enhance both productivity and gaming, where previous mechanical keyboards have left users unsatisfied.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CdkMJ_0jYD73y900

Community OEF participants tested a variety of keyswitches and keycaps (Image credit: OnePlus)

From the bullet points and statements above, we can reasonably expect a few of the following features; a compact and low-profile design, multi-platform wireless and/or Bluetooth connectivity, and options for a wide range of mechanical switch types . We aren’t sure how meeting any of these needs will make the OnePlus keyboard “new and exciting,” or improve your productivity or gaming compared to rival offerings. There may be some other aspect of the design which is being kept hush-hush for now, like some integrated touch control or game controls, so users don’t need a mouse (desk clutter?) and, given the OnePlus community profile, this might appeal to mobile gamers and users of Android desktop modes.

Hopefully the keyboard isn’t too mobile-centric, so it has some appeal to the average PC user and reader of Tom’s Hardware as well. The only other hint about the new keyboard is a link provided by Percy which states that OnePlus is working closely with Keychron on this project (see below).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T41cn_0jYD73y900

(Image credit: OnePlus)

While you wait for the OnePlus announcement, swing round and check out the Tom’s Hardware guide to the Best Wireless Keybaords . Keychron's low-profile K3 occupies a spot on that list as our favorite travel keyboard, and we've liked a few of the company's other offerings over the past few years. So perhaps OnePlus picked the perfect partner for its first keyboard. We'll know more in 10 days.

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Hardware

Palm-Sized NanoPi R5C PC Starts at Just $49

The miniature NanoPi R5C has a quad-core Arm A55 CPU stuffed inside a 2.5-inch square metal chassis. It starts at just $49 for 1GB RAM/8GB storage, but $10 more will get you quadruple that (4GB RAM/32GB storage).
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether building a PC, buying a laptop, or learning how to create robots for their kids, readers will find all they need to know about computing, new technologies and web services on Tom's Hardware.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy