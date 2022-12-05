Read full article on original website
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your way
Tech Guy Found Dead in His Apartment after a Fun Night with His Friends
California Teenager To Get keys To The City For Losing Eye In Heroic Act
San Francisco Does Not Allow Killer Robots For The Time Being
Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few months
kalw.org
What Works: Urban Gardening And Bicycling Help Elevate Health In Richmond
In this episode we hear how a garden project is bringing nourishment to a community that lives in a food desert. Then from food to transportation - we’ll hear about a program that helps kids get wheels. We’re heading to Richmond in our award winning series What Works: Grassroots Solutions around the Bay Area. And, a reading from Oakland author Leslie Absher.
Bay Area mayor ending term paying landlords 1 year of rent to house homeless families
Mayor Butt is hoping more landlords agree to house more families in time for the holidays -- that's the way he wants to end his decades in public service.
kalw.org
Guaranteed income program for pregnant African American parents expands services across California
The Abundant Birth Project mitigates racial birth disparities by funding low-income African American and Pacific Islander parents. A grant from the California Department of Social Services will now expand the program to cover 425 pregnant parents across the State of California. In 2021, only San Francisco residents qualified for the...
California Teenager To Get keys To The City For Losing Eye In Heroic Act
The Habit Burger Grill November 12, 2022 8:25 PM EST CCTVPhoto byKNTV NBC News. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8Nv-ovsWXA NBC News KNTV Report on Bianca Palomera. “I think I’m still processing it.” says Bianca Palomera, the 19 year old clerk working at The Habit Burger Grill located in the San Francisco Bay Area. Bianca was told by doctors that she was going to lose her right eye after she was punched in the face several times for defending her co-workers brother from bullies on Saturday night, November 12, about 5:25 p.m local time, 8:25 p.m. EST. Bianca’s sister, Erica, believes Bianca and her family are at the anger or rage stage of their shared grief in accepting the unacceptable outcome of Bianca’s heroism and at the same time not knowing how to help Bianca as she heals. The stages of grief include denial, anger or rage, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Bianca’s family is outraged because the family is “not getting help from the local [Antioch, California] police”.
A homeless plan not to try in San Francisco
Blaming the mentally ill has become an easy way to explain away various moral and political failures in our society. After every mass shooting, the Republican Party and other gun manufacturing lobby apologists tell us the cause of these tragedies is not military grade weapon availability, but mental illness. A similar discourse occurs around the unhoused; they live on the streets not because of unaffordable housing, an insufficient social safety net or stagnant wages, but because of mental illness. The fact is blaming the mentally...
‘Tireless champion’ killed by San Jose driver
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A beloved community leader in San Jose was killed by a “reckless” driver as she was leading a religious procession on foot Wednesday night, according to the victim’s friends. The victim was identified by San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo as Maria Marcelo. “Our community lost a tireless champion, and many […]
2 teens arrested at West Oakland BART station for stealing cellphone
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two teenagers were arrested at the West Oakland BART station on Wednesday for stealing another rider’s cellphone, BART police said. Police said a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy snatched a phone from someone on board a train to Daly City. Neither teen had proof that they had paid the BART […]
'A collective hug': Hundreds of mourners gather to celebrate the lives of beloved Midpeninsula couple killed in car crash
Community remembers Grace Spiridon and Greg Ammen, parents of twins who were killed in Nov. 4 car collision. Rain fell gently as mourners streamed through the Palo Alto High gymnasium's doors, greeting each other with tight hugs and quiet words of comfort. Inside, people mingled around tables arranged with flickering...
oaklandside.org
Iconic cheesecake spot opens in Oakland
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan Faces $19K Ethics Fine
Oakland Vice Mayor and City Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan, who has multiple times run for mayor herself and recently ran for county supervisor, is likely to be fined $19,000 next week for ethics violations surrounding a condo she owns. The city's Ethics Commission found that Kaplan had for years failed to disclose her ownership of a Jack London Square area condo, and had at least once taken a council vote on a project that would have directly benefited her property value. [KPIX / Chronicle]
myfoxzone.com
No, California is not sending out checks to all LGBTQ residents
Several national news outlets have reported that San Francisco has launched a guaranteed income program for some of its trans residents. The launch comes amid a wave of California cities – and the state’s legislature – trying out similar programs for different types of residents, as a way to provide welfare to their most vulnerable residents.
Abandoned pets found in Bay Area parks as in-person work resumes
Abandoned pets are being found in the Bay Area as more people return to the office, putting a strain on animal shelters. It’s not just dogs and cats — guinea pigs and other small pets are being found in parks.
kalw.org
Veteran of January 6th Capitol riot to head U-C Berkeley Police
Yogananda Pittman will take charge on Feb. 1, 2023 and is replacing Margo Bennett, who is retiring, according to UC Berkeley officials. Pittman held several positions in the Capitol Police Department during the course of her 21 years there and was one of the first two African American women to earn a promotion to captain.
Oakland leaders propose plan to crack down on sideshows
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Cities across the Bay Area are scrambling to find new ways to deal with sideshows. This on the heels of this weekend’s giant sideshows in San Francisco, Oakland, and even on the Bay Bridge. Oakland city leaders are proposing changes to keep these dangerous events at bay. Oakland City Council member […]
kalw.org
Santa Clara families find housing relief through a new community program
The more than $3 million Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Project targets families with children under 18, who are homeless or on the brink of homelessness. Led by the UCSF Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative, this program includes an evaluation to assess the effectiveness of guaranteed income on housing stability, health and overall well-being.
kalw.org
San Francisco backs off on armed police robot program
Last week, the city’s Board of Supervisors approved a bill that would have let police use remote-controlled robots with deadly weapons. San Francisco Police Chief William Scott assured the robots will be used as a last resort in life-and-death situations. Scott said in a news release that "We live...
sfstandard.com
Protests Erupt Over City College Moving English Classes for Immigrants
Plans to relocate some English classes for immigrants in San Francisco have sparked protests by students who say the longer commute would make class harder to attend—and that could hurt enrollment. Immigrants flock to the English as a Second Language program at City College of San Francisco, which offers...
sfstandard.com
One in Three Homes in This San Francisco Neighborhood Lives Below the Poverty Line
Ever wondered which San Francisco neighborhood has the most people? A new five-year dataset released today by the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey enables analysis of the nation’s smallest geographies, which sheds light on the demographics of the city’s neighborhoods. The most populous neighborhood is Sunset/Parkside,...
KTVU FOX 2
Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties
NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect in attack on Antioch fast food manager pleads not guilty
ANTIOCH, Calif. - The man held in an attack on an Antioch fast food restaurant manager pleaded not guilty on Thursday. Isaac White-Carter, 20, did not speak publicly as his attorney, Deputy Public Defender Brooks Osborne, entered the not guilty plea on his behalf. "The plea is not guilty to...
