Oakland, CA

kalw.org

What Works: Urban Gardening And Bicycling Help Elevate Health In Richmond

In this episode we hear how a garden project is bringing nourishment to a community that lives in a food desert. Then from food to transportation - we’ll hear about a program that helps kids get wheels. We’re heading to Richmond in our award winning series What Works: Grassroots Solutions around the Bay Area. And, a reading from Oakland author Leslie Absher.
RICHMOND, CA
Yoel Davidson

California Teenager To Get keys To The City For Losing Eye In Heroic Act

The Habit Burger Grill November 12, 2022 8:25 PM EST CCTVPhoto byKNTV NBC News. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8Nv-ovsWXA NBC News KNTV Report on Bianca Palomera. “I think I’m still processing it.” says Bianca Palomera, the 19 year old clerk working at The Habit Burger Grill located in the San Francisco Bay Area. Bianca was told by doctors that she was going to lose her right eye after she was punched in the face several times for defending her co-workers brother from bullies on Saturday night, November 12, about 5:25 p.m local time, 8:25 p.m. EST. Bianca’s sister, Erica, believes Bianca and her family are at the anger or rage stage of their shared grief in accepting the unacceptable outcome of Bianca’s heroism and at the same time not knowing how to help Bianca as she heals. The stages of grief include denial, anger or rage, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Bianca’s family is outraged because the family is “not getting help from the local [Antioch, California] police”.
ANTIOCH, CA
San Francisco Examiner

A homeless plan not to try in San Francisco

Blaming the mentally ill has become an easy way to explain away various moral and political failures in our society. After every mass shooting, the Republican Party and other gun manufacturing lobby apologists tell us the cause of these tragedies is not military grade weapon availability, but mental illness. A similar discourse occurs around the unhoused; they live on the streets not because of unaffordable housing, an insufficient social safety net or stagnant wages, but because of mental illness. The fact is blaming the mentally...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

‘Tireless champion’ killed by San Jose driver

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A beloved community leader in San Jose was killed by a “reckless” driver as she was leading a religious procession on foot Wednesday night, according to the victim’s friends. The victim was identified by San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo as Maria Marcelo. “Our community lost a tireless champion, and many […]
SAN JOSE, CA
oaklandside.org

Iconic cheesecake spot opens in Oakland

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan Faces $19K Ethics Fine

Oakland Vice Mayor and City Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan, who has multiple times run for mayor herself and recently ran for county supervisor, is likely to be fined $19,000 next week for ethics violations surrounding a condo she owns. The city's Ethics Commission found that Kaplan had for years failed to disclose her ownership of a Jack London Square area condo, and had at least once taken a council vote on a project that would have directly benefited her property value. [KPIX / Chronicle]
OAKLAND, CA
myfoxzone.com

No, California is not sending out checks to all LGBTQ residents

Several national news outlets have reported that San Francisco has launched a guaranteed income program for some of its trans residents. The launch comes amid a wave of California cities – and the state’s legislature – trying out similar programs for different types of residents, as a way to provide welfare to their most vulnerable residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kalw.org

Veteran of January 6th Capitol riot to head U-C Berkeley Police

Yogananda Pittman will take charge on Feb. 1, 2023 and is replacing Margo Bennett, who is retiring, according to UC Berkeley officials. Pittman held several positions in the Capitol Police Department during the course of her 21 years there and was one of the first two African American women to earn a promotion to captain.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland leaders propose plan to crack down on sideshows

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Cities across the Bay Area are scrambling to find new ways to deal with sideshows. This on the heels of this weekend’s giant sideshows in San Francisco, Oakland, and even on the Bay Bridge. Oakland city leaders are proposing changes to keep these dangerous events at bay. Oakland City Council member […]
OAKLAND, CA
kalw.org

Santa Clara families find housing relief through a new community program

The more than $3 million Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Project targets families with children under 18, who are homeless or on the brink of homelessness. Led by the UCSF Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative, this program includes an evaluation to assess the effectiveness of guaranteed income on housing stability, health and overall well-being.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
kalw.org

San Francisco backs off on armed police robot program

Last week, the city’s Board of Supervisors approved a bill that would have let police use remote-controlled robots with deadly weapons. San Francisco Police Chief William Scott assured the robots will be used as a last resort in life-and-death situations. Scott said in a news release that "We live...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties

NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect in attack on Antioch fast food manager pleads not guilty

ANTIOCH, Calif. - The man held in an attack on an Antioch fast food restaurant manager pleaded not guilty on Thursday. Isaac White-Carter, 20, did not speak publicly as his attorney, Deputy Public Defender Brooks Osborne, entered the not guilty plea on his behalf. "The plea is not guilty to...
ANTIOCH, CA

