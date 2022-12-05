ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young Headed For Future Trade Divorce?

The Atlanta Hawks got off to a nice start this NBA season as their blockbuster move to acquire Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs during the offseason was paying off. Atlanta was 7-3 out of the gate, playing good basketball on both ends of the court. However, since that point, they have been unable to consistently string together games.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Dennis Rodman Purposely Got Ejected From A Bulls Game To Go To Dinner With Mike Tyson, But The Boxing Legend Didn't Show Up Because It Was Past His Bedtime

Dennis Rodman lived incredible moments during his life, becoming one of the most memorable and controversial players in NBA history. The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls legend has starred in many interesting moments during his life, with his desire to party and have a good time often taking too much more attention than necessary.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls set a franchise record with 82 first-half points in their rout of the Dallas Mavericks. Here are 6 takeaways from the win.

The Chicago Bulls blew out the Dallas Mavericks 144-115 on Saturday night in the first game of a back-to-back. The Bulls improved to an 11-14 record and are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. Here are six takeaways from the win. 1. The Bulls set a franchise record with 82 first-half points. The Bulls started with a bang, scoring a season-high 40 points in the first quarter on their way ...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Photo of Giannis Antetokounmpo following win over Mavs goes viral

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a real “same spot, different energy” moment this week. Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks got the victory on Friday night over the Mavericks in Dallas. After the game, Antetokounmpo returned to the court to work on his free throws. In the background on the side, a worker at American Airlines Center could be seen clutching a ladder.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Kendall Jenner Reportedly Has A Boyfriend After She Broke Up With Devin Booker

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have been at the top of gossip columns for years, as Booker became yet another NBA player to associate himself with the Kardashian household. Booker and Jenner dated for years before a report earlier this year claimed that the pair had split up. While it seemed like an amicable split, the reports of them having split up were consistently contradictory to each other. A new report has come out that seems to put Booker to bed and alleges that Jenner is now dating her former boyfriend, Harry Styles.
Yardbarker

Astros throw some shade at Rangers over championships

The Houston Astros threw some shade at their in-state rival via Twitter on Thursday. The Astros sent a seemingly unsolicited tweet that included two photos of the World Series trophy. “Just a reminder we’re the only team in Texas to win a World Series. “And we’ve done it twice,”...
Yardbarker

Trae Young Reportedly Purchases $20M Mansion In Southern California

Hawks star Trae Young has really found a home in Atlanta. Since the 2018 draft, he has essentially been the face of basketball in ATL. Apparently, Young really likes Southern California as well. In a curious report from Dirt.com’s James McClain, it is revealed that the sharpshooting point guard has purchased some property in the 'Golden State.'
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Lions making big move for fans ahead of Vikings game

The Detroit Lions, winners of four of their last five, will take on the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday afternoon. Because of the midseason turnaround, the game carries possible playoff ramifications. Needless to say, a Ford Field ticket is a hot item at the moment. Because of the demand, the Lions...
DETROIT, MI

