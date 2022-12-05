ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

VPD makes arrest in bank robbery attempt incident

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FzbKB_0jYD6nFz00

The Valdosta Police Department made an arrest following a robbery attempt that took place at Bank of America Monday morning in Valdosta.

According to VPD, officers responded to the bank, located at 3030 North Patterson Street, around 10:57 a.m., after an employee reported a possible robbery in progress. The employee said the offender, later identified as 32-year-old Rahmaan Ishmell Kates, had presented a note to one of the bank tellers, demanding money. Kates did not show a weapon at the time of the incident.

The police department reports once officers arrived on the scene within two minutes of the call being dispatched, the employee provided a description of Kates and advised he was walking out the door.

Kates was taken into custody after a Lowndes County Deputy immediately made contact with Kates in the 2400 block of North Oak Street.

According to VPD, Kates was transported to Lowndes County Jail and charged with felony robbery by intimidation.

VPD says there were no reported injuries during the incident.

Comments / 1

Related
WALB 10

Valdosta PD: Man arrested after hitting an officer, barricading himself inside a home

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is behind bars after police say he barricaded himself inside a home and later hit a police officer. Nelson James, 36, is charged with battery-family violence, terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass damage to property, obstruction of a law enforcement officer by use of threats and violence and interference with government property.
VALDOSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

Two arrested on drug charges in separate investigations

The Coffee County Drug Unit arrested two on drug charges yesterday, with one of the suspects on probation and the other out on bond. According to CCDU investigators, they witnessed a suspected drug transaction yesterday afternoon on Daisy Avenue and Green Oak Street, prompting them to conduct an investigation. One...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Man arrested after drug trafficking network dismantled in Pelham

A man is in jail in Mitchell County after an investigation led to a drug trafficking network being dismantled in Pelham. The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 39-year-old Lucius Williams for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
PELHAM, GA
ecbpublishing.com

Wanted for questioning

Local law enforcement is hoping that the community can help identify individuals and vehicles of interest that may have been involved in a series of break-ins. Footage, from several security cameras, captured images of suspects and vehicles that are considered suspicious. One particular video shows items being loaded into the trunk of a car. Break-ins of this type have been reported sporadically since this past summer until as recently as last week.
MONTICELLO, FL
valdostatoday.com

Arrest made in attempted Valdosta bank robbery

VALDOSTA – A 32-year-old man was arrested after attempting to rob a Bank of America location in Valdosta. Arrested: Rahmaan Ishmell Kates, African American male, 32 years of age, Valdosta resident. On December 5, 2022, at approximately 10:57 am., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to Bank of America,...
VALDOSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

Man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman with 12-year-old in the home

A man who allegedly assaulted a female with her 12-year-old child in the home is now facing more than 20 years in prison if convicted. A copy of a report from the Coffee County Sheriff's Office states that the incident leading to the charges against 22-year-old Bradley Camden Spikes occurred on December 2 around 1:30 a.m. A CCSO sergeant was dispatched to the scene, a residence on Timber Trail, and spoke to a Nicholls Police Department officer upon arrival.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia drug ring dismantled

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 39-year-old Lucius Williams for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was taken to the Mitchell County Jail. On October...
PELHAM, GA
wfxl.com

Valdosta man arrested for motor vehicle theft, owner left keys inside

A Valdosta man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a vehicle. On Saturday, December 3, around 12:30 a.m., Valdosta police responded to the 1700 block of Clover Drive after E911 received a call of a motor vehicle theft that occurred at the location. According to VPD, the victim advised officers...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Missing Coffee Co. brothers found, woman arrested

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Two 8-year-old boys were missing from Douglas and the woman that may have been with them was arrested, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron and Bradley Griner went missing on Dec. 2 from Douglas. Virginia Griner, 49, was wanted. She was arrested in...
DOUGLAS, GA
Tallahassee Reports

Leon County’s 2021 Crime Rate Down, Violent Crime Up

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the 2021 Leon County crime rate fell by 4.7% when compared to 2020 numbers. Leon County’s 2021 crime rate per 100,000 population was 2,914.3 compared to 3,059.6 in 2020. The FDLE release of the 2021 Uniform Crime Report numbers show that Leon County’s property crime rate was […]
LEON COUNTY, FL
douglasnow.com

Newton pleads guilty, trial still on for Harvey

As the jury was waiting in the deliberation room just moments before the trial was expected to start, Ferlonzo Newton pleaded guilty to his charge of possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute. Newton was facing a 30-year prison sentence if convicted, leading him to accept the plea, which...
DOUGLAS, GA
valdostatoday.com

Three juveniles arrested in Valdosta for theft

VALDOSTA – Three teenagers were arrested in Valdosta after stealing from vehicles at a Baytree Road apartment complex. On November 29, 2022, at approximately 4:12 am, a Patrol Officer with Valdosta Police Department observed three juveniles walking near the intersection of Mary Street and North Patterson Street. Due to time and the fact the juveniles were not accompanied by an adult the officer stopped and spoke to them. After receiving conflicting information from the three, the officer began to investigate further.
VALDOSTA, GA
YAHOO!

LCSO: Tallahassee man told investigators he felt 'calm' after murder in 'transient camp'

A man accused of premeditated murder after the body of a homeless man was found in northwest Tallahassee said he felt "calm" after the killing. Dusty McDonald "said he was surprised at how calm he was after he was done," an investigator with the Leon County Sheriff's Office wrote in court records. "As he walked away from the scene, he thought to himself 'I'm glad I'm not crazy.'"
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy