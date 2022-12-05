ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

McMurtrey Aquatic Center to hold annual Polar Bear Plunge

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lmGYt_0jYD6fCB00

The McMurtrey Aquatic Center in Downtown Bakersfield is holding its annual Polar Bear Plunge on Sunday, January 1st.

The yearly event lets participants choose either to slide into the water or jump into the water before swimming 25 yards. The swimmers will then be given hot chocolate as they warm back up.

The Polar Bear Plunge is open to everyone who is at least 48 inches tall and 7 years of age. The event will start at 11 a.m., with registration beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Those wanting to take the plunge must pay $5. Pre-registration begins on December 19th.

Comments / 0

Related
KERO 23 Bakersfield

KERO 23 Bakersfield

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 Bakersfield, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy