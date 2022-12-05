Columbus Dispatch high school sports newsletter: Perfection, runners-up and more

It’s another Happy Tuesday!

In this first full week of December, we are fully immersed in the winter sports season. We’re touching on a lot of sports this week, including the first 300 game in the nine-year history of the Pickerington Central boys bowling program and still more deep dives into winter sports as almost all have begun competition.

The last season to start is gymnastics. The first meets take place this week, with the season’s first big invitational — the Hilliard Invitational — taking place Dec. 17 at Hilliard Bradley.

On a similar note, the last fall team to finish its season was Bloom-Carroll football. What a year the Bulldogs enjoyed, even if a loss in the program’s first state final is too fresh to fully appreciate the big picture. More on that momentarily.

Here’s a look at the news of the week:

Football: The name Broc Lowry might not be a welcome sound in Carroll — or Lithopolis, or Greenfield Township, or anywhere else in Bloom-Carroll country — for some time. Canfield’s quarterback, an Indiana recruit, accounted for 285 all-purpose yards in a 35-14 victory over the Bulldogs in the Division III state final Friday.

He threw for 95 yards, ran for 121 and caught a 69-yard touchdown on a throwback pass.

Sam Blackburn of the Times Recorder in Zanesville took a deep dive into how the Cardinals beat the Bulldogs at their own game, including limiting them to 69 yards on the ground.

Tom Wilson of the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette, who covered the Bulldogs for much of the season, looked back at their run from a more personal perspective.

Now, all-state honors begin rolling out. Division VI and VII teams were announced Monday. Mount Gilead’s Mike Reid was co-Coach of the Year in D-VI, and two of his players were first-team selections.

State semifinalist Newark Catholic was well-represented in D-VII, as were Danville and Fisher Catholic.

Stay locked in to our website throughout the week as honors in the remaining divisions are announced.

Bowling: Back to that bowling story … I go through results involving teams I cover for ThisWeek on a daily basis, and noticed Thursday morning that Pickerington Central senior Jacob Taylor reached perfection the night before against Groveport. Any 300 game is amazing, but considering Taylor has been bowling for only a year and wasn’t even on the team last season, this is a story that goes well beyond a number that will stand in Central’s hall of champions for decades. (It’s literally a hallway next to the school’s gym lined with photos of championship teams going back to the early 1980s.)

Jacob’s analytical mind and answers that go well beyond the surface show why he is such a quick study.

Swimming: The Ned Reeb Invitational made its return this weekend, and Upper Arlington’s boys and girls dominated. Two Golden Bears boys, Grant Gooding and Jared Rabadam, won two events each, as did Hayden Hollingsworth on the girls side as the two teams combined to score well more than 1,000 points. Gooding is defending state champion in the 100-yard breaststroke and has signed with Louisville.

Several top swimmers missed the meet, given that they will participate in national competitions over the next week or so before joining their high school teams for the duration.

Still, this weekend provided an inkling of how competitive the district should be. Several coaches I talked to for a story previewing the season agree this could be a golden age of sorts in central Ohio swimming.

Two-time defending state champion New Albany is the top team in our preseason rankings, which also can be found below.

Athlete of the week: Our 16th poll for this week’s Athlete of the Week is open through 4 p.m. Friday. We have 11 nominees this week.

Nominations are accepted through noon Monday for events of the previous week. Learn how to nominate an athlete here.

Last week’s winner should sound familiar. Bloom-Carroll’s Dylan Armentrout repeated as Athlete of the Week after rushing for 250 yards and three touchdowns and accounting for two turnovers on defense in a state semifinal win over Tipp City Tippecanoe.

