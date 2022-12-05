ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 'not a slam dunk first rounder' after injury-ridden Ohio State season

By Colin Gay and Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

While expectations for his junior season were high, Jaxon Smith-Njigba spent most of his final season with Ohio State sidelined.

After setting Ohio State records with 95 receptions and 1,606 receiving yards in 2021, Smith-Njigba finished his collegiate career this season with five catches for 43 yards across three games, while spending most of the year sidelined with a hamstring injury.

To many Smith-Njigba was viewed as a possible top-five pick in the 2023 NFL draft heading into his final collegiate season.

Ohio State football news:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba to not return:

Now, after Smith-Njigba announced he would not return to the Buckeyes for the College Football Playoff run, where does he stand in the eyes of NFL scouts?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xYE7Z_0jYD6WCW00

Dane Brugler: Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a 'missed opportunity'

Dane Brugler, who covers the NFL draft for The Athletic, has Smith-Njigba as the No. 29 pick to the Minnesota Vikings in his most recent mock draft Nov. 30.

However, he told The Dispatch that NFL teams already had an idea of what Smith-Njigba could bring at the next level even before this season started.

"Teams already know who he is, and what he is," Brugler said. "It's not like a first-year starter coming in and you've only heard all the hype. He has a lot of tape out there. Is it a little missed opportunity for him? Yes. He primarily was an inside receiver, so he did not get the opportunity to show he can be an outside receiver, too. More of a missed opportunity to show he could get better in some areas."

Brugler describes Smith-Njigba as a "polished" receiver, pointing to Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud calling him "the most impressive route runner" he ever played with.

"But he's not a slam dunk first rounder," Brugler said. "Coming into the year some scouts had him as a second-round pick. From a size and speed perspective, he's average. Not amazing. 6 foot 1, 190 pounds. That's fine. There are plenty of NFL wide receivers who are that and they end up being 12 to 15 year pros. But when you talk about the draft. For some teams, he's viewed more as a day 2 pick."

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's falling to the mid-to-late first round in NFL mock drafts

After Smith-Njigba's lack of playing time in 2022, recent mock drafts from CBS, Sporting News and 247Sports have Smith-Njigba selected between picks 16-30 in the first round.

Chris Trapasso's latest mock draft for CBS Sports has the Ohio State wide receiver taken No. 30 to the Buffalo Bills after USC WR Jordan Addison and LSU WR Kayshon Boutte. Boutte subsequently announced he is returning for his senior season with the Tigers.

Is a 12-team playoff good for the CFP?

Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer has Smith-Njigba at No. 19 to the New England Patriots, while CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson also has the Patriots taking the Ohio State wide receiver at No. 16.

247Sports' Zack Pearson also has Smith-Njigba at No. 16, but was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ohio State could have as many as four first-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft, with many putting Stroud and offensive tackles Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones in the first 32 picks, while none of them have announced their intentions about the 2023 season.

Get more Ohio State football news

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Jaxon Smith-Njigba 'not a slam dunk first rounder' after injury-ridden Ohio State season

