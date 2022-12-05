ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon Ducks reportedly have found next offensive coordinator

By Pete Martini, Salem Statesman Journal
 5 days ago

Oregon reportedly will hire Texas-San Antonio offensive coordinator Will Stein as its next offensive coordinator.

Multiple media outlets are reporting the move, including 247Sports.com .

Stein will replace Kenny Dillingham, who left the Ducks to become Arizona State’s head coach after Oregon’s 38-34 loss to Oregon State.

Back to Arizona: 5 takeaways from Kenny Dillingham's introduction at Arizona State

Texas-San Antonio is ninth nationally in total offense at 486.1 total yards per game under Stein.

This season under Dillingham, Oregon is fourth nationally in total offense at 507.8 total yards per game.

Stein has been at Texas-San Antonio for three seasons as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach, then offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Stein previously worked as a quality control assistant at Texas and Louisville.

Stein, 33, played quarterback at Louisville from 2008 to 2012.

