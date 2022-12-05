A 129 Year Old Woman? 5 Claims to the Title of Oldest Human Ever. According to the World Health Organization, old age is defined as anyone over 60. Now, this might seem relatively early to call someone old, but this is just for statistical purposes. The average human lifespan is on the rise, which is currently at 73 years, a 28-year increase from 1950 when it was 45. And the average is expected to reach 80 by 2100. So WHO might have to redefine old age over time.

7 DAYS AGO