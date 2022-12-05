Bury this street and expand the Square: How we'd spend $50M improving downtown Knoxville

For those in the giving spirit this holiday season, a large amount of money makes for a fine gift. But an even better gift is one that keeps on giving, like an upgrade to downtown infrastructure that encourages growth for generations or (on the crazier side) a publicly accessible party boat on the Tennessee River.

While $50 million may seem like pocket change to some major downtown Knoxville investors, this amount could go a long way in igniting the city's next growth spurt, and we at Knox News have plenty of ideas about how this money could be used.

Unfortunately, as journalists without $50 million to spare, we have to think about this sort of thing hypothetically. But that did not stop us from sharing our grand plans for the city on this week's episode of "The Scruffy Stuff" podcast.

Knox News co-hosts Ryan Wilusz and Brenna McDermott approach this imaginary scenario from two angles.

Their initial conversation explores one $50 million project each that could be transformative for the city. Ideas include covering up one unsightly road and tearing down one crumbling structure.

The hosts then divvy up their imaginary money to be used toward a handful of projects − small upgrades, including new lights and signs in the scruffiest of settings, that could go a long way toward growth.

And while we cannot accept any $50 million donations, we happily welcome your support for the podcast and Knox News this holiday season. Leave a review after listening to the episode, available now on Apple, Spotify and other streaming platforms.

The Scruffy Stuff: All about downtown Knoxville

While Knox News is the best place to find the latest downtown news, "The Scruffy Stuff" podcast is the place to hear newsroom experts and guests push the conversation further.

Weekly episodes answer your burning questions about business and lifestyle trends in downtown Knoxville — basically, anything and everything under the Sunsphere.

Downtown reporter Ryan Wilusz hosts the show with Brenna McDermott, growth and development editor at Knox News. Episodes are released each Monday.

Producer Calvin Mattheis and other newsroom staff members, whose specialties range from the University of Tennessee to local politics, also join the show from time to time.

