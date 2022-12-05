Dallas police recover body from Mountain Creek Lake
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police have recovered the body of a woman in Mountain Creek Lake.
Police said the call came in at about 11:52 a.m. Dec. 5.
This investigation is ongoing.
