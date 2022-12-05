ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

247Sports

Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report

A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks

New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update

It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: Another Potential Girlfriend Emerges For Tom Brady

If Tom Brady is ready to put himself back on the market, he'll have plenty of options. Over the past few weeks, a plethora of influencers and models have been mentioned as potential girlfriends for Brady. Of course, nothing has been confirmed at this time. With that said, Instagram model...
nbcsportsedge.com

What changes with Brock Purdy under center for the 49ers? Efficiency.

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NFL Analysis Network

Seahawks Get Rough Injury News On Offensive Star

The Seattle Seahawks picked up an impressive win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, keeping pace with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West race. The victory snapped their two-game losing streak, but it didn’t come without a cost. In the process of their comeback win,...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s message to Aaron Judge, revealed

Before Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took to the field and battled against the New Orleans Saints Monday night, the future Hall of Famer quarterback met with free agent baseball superstar Aaron Judge. The record-setting outfielder who hit 62 home runs in the 2022 MLB season, wore a Mike Evans Buccaneers jersey to the game, with some speculating whether it’s a hint on which team Judge is leaning on to sign with in the offseason.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend Rumors

Over the weekend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrated his birthday with a trip to watch the Milwaukee Bucks face off against the Los Angeles Lakers. The part-owner of the Bucks was celebrating his 39th birthday - and he wasn't doing it alone. He was also spotted sitting next to another important person.
MILWAUKEE, WI

