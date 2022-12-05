Read full article on original website
Related
Yankees follow up Aaron Judge deal by taking a massive L to Red Sox
The New York Yankees may have gotten a win by re-signing Aaron Judge, but they watched a free agent target agree to terms with the rival Boston Red Sox. The New York Yankees did not sound like a team that was confident in their ability to re-sign Aaron Judge, their star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP. There was the false alarm that claimed Aaron Judge (or Arson Judge) was likely heading to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. But on early Wednesday morning, the Yankees were able to agree to terms with Judge on a nine-year, $360 million deal, ensuring he wouldn’t sign with the Giants or the San Diego Padres.
Dusty Baker Shares His Thoughts On Justin Verlander Signing With Mets
Dusty Baker Shares His Thoughts On Justin Verlander Signing With Mets
Column: Nelson Cruz says Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. needs to outwork, not outrun PED stain
Nationals DH says 'He's the only one who can control what's going on after this' during Winter Meetings
Japanese Star Kodai Senga Will Likely Sign with One of these Six Teams
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are all in the mix for Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga.
Los Angeles Dodgers rumored to be pursing All-Star shortstop
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been quiet this offseason, however, that could change soon if new rumors about their latest
Agent slams Yankees in selling the ‘rebirth’ of Gary Sanchez
Gary Sanchez’s agent is really selling his client. Sanchez made his MLB debut with the New York Yankees in 2015 and was traded in March 2022 to the Minnesota Twins. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. His agent, Francisco Marquez is sticking up for him. Per The...
FOX Sports
Dansby Swanson is likely not heading back to the Atlanta Braves. Where will he sign? | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander discusses how the word around the Winter Meetings was that Dansby Swanson likely would not be heading back to the Atlanta Braves. Alex Curry and Ben discuss where they think the shortstop will end up signing.
A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move
Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
Brian Cashman’s Aaron Judge updates show how big of a mistake Yankees’ extension was
The day after the Winter Meetings began, the New York Yankees, clueless as always, announced a contract extension for general manager Brian Cashman. It was something fans always knew was coming … but yet again the timing couldn’t be more disheartening. Yankees fans are waiting for any news...
Kiké Hernández’s Xander Bogaerts tweet has Red Sox fans spiraling
When you woke up this morning, did you know that it was Kiké Hernández Day?. For hours, the popular Red Sox super-utility man has been in the thick of things. Sox players have been largely silent on social media this offseason, at least about team-related issues. But Hernández entered the fray in a big way on Wednesday.
Amid Rumors of Exit, New York Yankees’ Star Caught Wearing Different Jersey!
Things are reaching a fever pitch, pun intended, at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx. Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings are currently underway in San Diego. As part of that, free agent players, and their agents, are meeting with representatives from the 30 MLB teams. Contracts are being negotiated, and major decisions are being made.
Roberts: Justin Verlander has ‘b—h-slapped’ NL East in his career
WFAN’s Evan Roberts of the Audacy Original Podcast “Rico Brogna” talked about New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander’s dominance against their NL East rivals throughout his career, and much more.
Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing
The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
Dodgers are out on Carlos Correa thanks to Astros sign-stealing scandal
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the 2017 sign-stealing scandal is a factor in why the Los Angeles Dodgers won’t pursue free agent shortstop Carlos Correa. The MLB Hot Stove is red hot as the Winter Meetings reached their conclusion on Wednesday, Dec. 7. On the last day, there were big agreements reported, including Aaron Judge staying with the New York Yankees, and catcher Willson Contreras heading to the St. Louis Cardinals. When it comes to some of the biggest names available, one of them is Carlos Correa.
RUMOR: Could Cody Bellinger return to Dodgers?
Cody Bellinger has seen a precipitous downfall to his career ever since winning NL MVP honors in 2019. Ever since posting 7.7 WAR with the Los Angeles Dodgers three years ago, Bellinger hasn’t even come close to his past level of performance. From 2020 to 2022, he’s amassed a mere 2.1 WAR (including a -1.0 WAR season in 2021) and the Dodgers, who were projected to pay Bellinger around $19 million in arbitration for the 2023 season, just decided to non-tender their underperforming slugger.
Phillies strike again after landing Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker, strengthen bullpen
The Philadelphia Phillies as a franchise definitely feels reinvigorated by their Cinderella run to last year’s World Series. After coming oh-so-close to winning their first Fall Classic since 2008, the Phillies, led by principal owner John Middleton, aren’t shy to bolster the contending roster around megastar Bryce Harper. Not only has Philly pulled off the biggest signing of the offseason to date, inking Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million deal, they also snatched starting pitcher Taijuan Walker away from division rivals New York Mets after signing him to a four-year, $72 million contract.
Aaron Judge turned down much larger offer to return to Yankees: report
Aaron Judge is returning to the New York Yankees, but one report states that he turned down much more money from a different team that offered late in the free agent process.
Red Sox Reportedly Looking To Snatch Former All-Star Slugger From Yankees
The Red Sox are looking to make a move
Tom Brady’s message to Aaron Judge, revealed
Before Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took to the field and battled against the New Orleans Saints Monday night, the future Hall of Famer quarterback met with free agent baseball superstar Aaron Judge. The record-setting outfielder who hit 62 home runs in the 2022 MLB season, wore a Mike Evans Buccaneers jersey to the game, with some speculating whether it’s a hint on which team Judge is leaning on to sign with in the offseason.
Yardbarker
Yankees losing faith in Aaron Judge as he catches them off guard
The Yankees brass has remained confident in their quest to retain Aaron Judge this off-season, but their hopes are quickly dwindling after the superstar slugger surprised them by reportedly attending the winter meetings in San Diego. Judge showed up at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Monday night, but flying...
Comments / 0