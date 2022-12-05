ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FanSided

Yankees follow up Aaron Judge deal by taking a massive L to Red Sox

The New York Yankees may have gotten a win by re-signing Aaron Judge, but they watched a free agent target agree to terms with the rival Boston Red Sox. The New York Yankees did not sound like a team that was confident in their ability to re-sign Aaron Judge, their star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP. There was the false alarm that claimed Aaron Judge (or Arson Judge) was likely heading to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. But on early Wednesday morning, the Yankees were able to agree to terms with Judge on a nine-year, $360 million deal, ensuring he wouldn’t sign with the Giants or the San Diego Padres.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move

Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Kiké Hernández’s Xander Bogaerts tweet has Red Sox fans spiraling

When you woke up this morning, did you know that it was Kiké Hernández Day?. For hours, the popular Red Sox super-utility man has been in the thick of things. Sox players have been largely silent on social media this offseason, at least about team-related issues. But Hernández entered the fray in a big way on Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing

The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
FanSided

Dodgers are out on Carlos Correa thanks to Astros sign-stealing scandal

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the 2017 sign-stealing scandal is a factor in why the Los Angeles Dodgers won’t pursue free agent shortstop Carlos Correa. The MLB Hot Stove is red hot as the Winter Meetings reached their conclusion on Wednesday, Dec. 7. On the last day, there were big agreements reported, including Aaron Judge staying with the New York Yankees, and catcher Willson Contreras heading to the St. Louis Cardinals. When it comes to some of the biggest names available, one of them is Carlos Correa.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Could Cody Bellinger return to Dodgers?

Cody Bellinger has seen a precipitous downfall to his career ever since winning NL MVP honors in 2019. Ever since posting 7.7 WAR with the Los Angeles Dodgers three years ago, Bellinger hasn’t even come close to his past level of performance. From 2020 to 2022, he’s amassed a mere 2.1 WAR (including a -1.0 WAR season in 2021) and the Dodgers, who were projected to pay Bellinger around $19 million in arbitration for the 2023 season, just decided to non-tender their underperforming slugger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Phillies strike again after landing Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker, strengthen bullpen

The Philadelphia Phillies as a franchise definitely feels reinvigorated by their Cinderella run to last year’s World Series. After coming oh-so-close to winning their first Fall Classic since 2008, the Phillies, led by principal owner John Middleton, aren’t shy to bolster the contending roster around megastar Bryce Harper. Not only has Philly pulled off the biggest signing of the offseason to date, inking Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million deal, they also snatched starting pitcher Taijuan Walker away from division rivals New York Mets after signing him to a four-year, $72 million contract.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s message to Aaron Judge, revealed

Before Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took to the field and battled against the New Orleans Saints Monday night, the future Hall of Famer quarterback met with free agent baseball superstar Aaron Judge. The record-setting outfielder who hit 62 home runs in the 2022 MLB season, wore a Mike Evans Buccaneers jersey to the game, with some speculating whether it’s a hint on which team Judge is leaning on to sign with in the offseason.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Yankees losing faith in Aaron Judge as he catches them off guard

The Yankees brass has remained confident in their quest to retain Aaron Judge this off-season, but their hopes are quickly dwindling after the superstar slugger surprised them by reportedly attending the winter meetings in San Diego. Judge showed up at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Monday night, but flying...

