Houston, TX

Deshaun Watson snubbed by wife of Texans owner in Houston return

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

There seems to be no love lost between Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and the wife of Texans owner Cal McNair.

Ahead of Sunday’s Browns-Texans game in Houston — where Watson returned to play his former team in his first regular-season game in 700 days — Hannah McNair appeared to blatantly ignore the quarterback when he approached her and her husband.

In pregame videos, Hannah can be seen turning her back to Watson when he jogged across the field to share a half-hug and a handshake with McNair. The couple was standing with Watson’s current boss, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam.

Field-level piece of video from @AlbertBreer sure seems to show #Texans owner Hannah McNair (wife of #Texans owner Cal McNair) turning her back on #Browns QB Deshaun Watson when Watson stops to shake hands with Cal McNair. pic.twitter.com/OgkeUJSZjf

— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) December 4, 2022
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (left) as Hannah McNair (center) looks elsewhere on the field on Dec. 4, 2022.
Twitter/Charles Robinson

Hannah stood on the field wearing a purple dress and matching shoes, which included the logos of the Houston Area Women’s Center — a facility serving local victims of sexual and domestic violence — as part of the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats campaign.

In addition to Hannah, Watson received an icy reception from Houston fans , who showered their former quarterback with boos as the Browns defeated the Texans, 27-14.

Chairman and chief executive officer of the Houston Texans Cal McNair and wife Hannah McNair talk with Texans head coach Lovie Smith at NRG Stadium on Sept. 11, 2022.
Getty Images

Watson had a sloppy outing in his Browns debut, throwing for 131 yards with an interception. This was Watson’s first game back after serving an 11-game suspension for sexual misconduct allegations by more than two dozen women. Watson also paid a $5 million fine as part of the discipline.

Watson’s family, including his girlfriend, Jilly Anais , sat in a private suite at the game.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson cuts as Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) and Texans linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (45) close in a game at NRG Stadium on Dec. 4, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson before a game against the Texans on Dec. 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sunday’s game marked Watson’s first time in action since 2020. He requested a trade out of Houston in January 2021 and sat out all last season as the NFL investigated the accusations.

Watson was traded from the Texans to the Browns in March, with Cleveland signing the quarterback to a five-year, fully guaranteed contract worth $230 million.

The Browns visit the Bengals on Sunday.

berdmansky
1d ago

I believe every woman volunteered to meet him at his home or hotel to give him a massage knowing who he is...sounds like jus disgruntled money 💵 hungry fame seeking women...but I'm sure most women will disagree

Hugh Clarke
1d ago

I guess no one there believes in repentance? My only question is if he was asking these women to touch jim in certain area, why didn’t they just say no and leave or ask him to leave?

CollegePark
2d ago

She came on the field to see them Bucks, other than that what's her purpose for being on THE FIELD!???

