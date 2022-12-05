Julia Roberts & Her Husband Danny Moder Are Packing on the PDA in This Super Rare Public Appearance

No matter where she goes, all eyes are on Julia Roberts. However, her eyes were only on one thing: her husband Danny Moder.

That’s right, one of the most lowkey A-list couples in Hollywood came out for The Kennedy Center Honors 2022 event, and they were packing on the PDA. On Dec 4, celebrities from all over arrived to honor George Clooney, U2, Gladys Knight, and Tania León for their groundbreaking work in the performing arts at The Kennedy Center Honors 2022 in Washington, DC. Along with coming to show support for her buddy, Roberts even donned a gown with Clooney’s face all over it!

But everyone couldn’t get over how cute Roberts and Moder were with one another: kissing, holding each other, and giggling like school children. We, for one, loved to see these two look so happy and in love.

See the photos below:

The Oscar-winning actress met her husband on the set of her film The Mexican in 2000, where he worked as a cameraman. She was still dating someone else at the time, and Moder was married to another woman. They split from their respective partners and got married two years later, in 2002, after his divorce was final. They share three children together: twins Hazel and Phinneas, 18, and Henry Daniel, 15.

In an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow on her Goop podcast, the My Best Friend’s Wedding star talked about how everything changed when she met Moder. She said, “I think that first kind of real ‘seismic shift’ was meeting Danny, getting married to Danny . That was the first like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way.” She also called Moder her “favorite human being.”

