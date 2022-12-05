Read full article on original website
Newly-elected Democratic Congressman Was Denied Apartment in D.C.News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Texas Governor Abbott Sent the Fifth Bus to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Congress Releases Explosive Report on Coverup by NFLNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Abbott sends even more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Smithsonian to Honor Celebs at Opening of American History Museum's new Culture WingRob ThompsonWashington, DC
Kennedy Center Honors 2022: Julia Roberts salutes George Clooney, Eddie Vedder channels U2
The 45th Kennedy Center Honors brought big stars (Julia Roberts) to honor fellow big stars (George Clooney) to fete U2, Amy Grant and Gladys Knight.
Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, and U2 Among 2022 Kennedy Center Honorees
The 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors, held Sunday night (Dec. 4), celebrated a handful of figures for their lifetime contributions to the performing arts. Musical artists Gladys Knight, Amy Grant, Tania León, and U2 were recognized alongside actor George Clooney. The honorees received the traditional rainbow medallions at the...
Why Co-Founding U2 Drummer Won’t Tour in 2023 if Band Hits the Road
If U2 were to return to the road in 2023, it doesn't sound as though drummer Larry Mullen Jr. would be taking part. During a profile focusing on the band's longevity with the Washington Post, Mullen alluded to taking some time off from the group. During the chat with journalist...
Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Said He Became John Lennon While Recording The Beatles’ ‘Come Together’
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler covered The Beatles' "Come Together" and met a major musician associated with The Beatles in the process.
Dolly Parton Reveals 3 Rock Legends Who Made Her Starstruck: ‘It’s Just Such a Thrill’
While Dolly Parton is a country music legend, she still was starstruck when speaking with three rock legends for her upcoming album
John Lennon Said George Harrison’s Concert for Bangladesh Was an ‘Absolute Rip-Off’
John Lennon opted not to perform at the Concert for Bangladesh. He later said that the event was a rip-off because nobody got paid.
How Jimi Hendrix’s Mother Died at the Age of 32
Jimi Hendrix's family life growing up was filled with ups and downs. His mother died at age 32 when he was just a child.
Ciara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal Clip
Ever since Chris Brown revealed that his surprise Michael Jackson tribute was unexplainably canceled at the 2022 American Music Awards, many have spoken out in support of his artistry. Besides Kelly Rowland — who voiced her appreciation for his many talents during the ceremony — Ciara has now revealed a dance rehearsal video of her and CB. The “Level Up” singer hinted that she was set to join Breezy on stage in homage to the King of Pop’s 40th anniversary of Thriller.More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Cancelled Chris Brown PerformanceKelly Rowland Says "Everybody Deserves Grace" In Support Of Chris...
The night Jimi Hendrix dropped acid for the first time and the girl who changed his life
It's New York, it's 1966, and Jimi Hendrix's life is about to be turned around by Keith Richards' girlfriend
Quincy Jones Refused to Work With Elvis Presley
Quincy Jones said one of Elvis Presley's performances had a huge impact on the world of music that changed the sound of pop.
Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie’s Fortune Was Staggering: Find Out Her Massive Net Worth
Fleetwood Mac legend Christine McVie left behind a massive fortune following her death at age 79 from a brief illness, which was announced by her family on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. “We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally,” they said in a statement to the media. Keep reading to find out Christine’s net worth and how she earned money.
On this day in history, Dec. 8, 1980, Beatles founder and music icon John Lennon murdered in NYC
John Lennon, a beloved member of The Beatles, was killed in New York City on this day in history, Dec. 8, 1980. The location of his death is a global pilgrimage site to this day.
Bruce Springsteen Accidentally Played a 4-Hour Concert: ‘That’s Never a Plan’
Bruce Springsteen is the artist behind 'Dancing in the Dark,' even hosting a concert that was over 4 hours long. Here's what the Boss said about the accidentally long setlist.
Voices: The terrible irony at the heart of the Meghan and Harry documentary
He may be the son of the King, but Prince Harry hasn’t got much to say about the old boy in the hotly anticipated Netflix series – Harry & Meghan – at least so far. We see glimpses of a young, fogeyish Charles in archive footage, but frankly, he seems dead to Harry. There’s not a word said about Charles III, and one wonders what devastating truths will be uttered when the time comes. Rather, he declares “I am my mother’s son”, and it’s fair to say that he and his family are haunted by Diana and her memory....
Elvis Presley’s Songwriters Wrote 1 of The Monkees’ Hits
Some of Elvis Presley's songs were written by the same songwriters who wrote a hit by The Monkees that charted in the United States and the United Kingdom.
The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith Squashed the Idea He Was a ‘Pioneer’ of Country Rock Music
The Monkees guitarist Mike Nesmith squashed the idea that he was a pioneer of country rock music in a 2007 interivew.
Jimi Hendrix Demanded Radio Stations Play 1 Classic Psychedelic Song
Jimi Hendrix promoted a song by a psychedelic rock band that inspired Alice Cooper, Bruce Dickinson, Kiss, and other artists.
Iggy Pop salutes the late Taylor Hawkins: "He had a wonderful career doing what he wanted to do"
Iggy Pop pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins, who played drums om two tracks on the Godfather of Punk's upcoming Every Loser album
LeAnn Rimes postpones performances due to ‘bleed’ on vocal cord, ‘violent cough’: ‘I am devastated’
Grammy-winner LeAnn Rimes announced she rescheduled a few tour dates due to being "sick with the flu," which caused a bleed on her vocal cord and a "violent cough," she revealed.
Meeting Jimi Hendrix Was a Highlight of 1 Sci-fi Actor’s Life
A famous sci-fi actor said meeting Jimi Hendrix in 1968 was a lifetime highlight.
