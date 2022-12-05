If You’re Flying Home for the Holidays, These Are The Full-Sized Beauty Products That Won’t Get Flagged in TSA

Read full article on original website
9 Deceptively Comfortable Statement Pieces That’ll Get You Non-Stop Compliments at Holiday Parties
'Tis the season for office holiday celebrations, cocktail parties, and Secret Santa exchanges with friends. As well as full-fledged holiday party madness, which—let's be frank—can get exhausting. With dreary winter weather and Daylight Savings in full swing, finding the energy to dress up to go to yet another event can turn even the most festive fans into a Grinch.
The 11 Best Heated Gloves To Keep Your Hands From Freezing This Winter
It wasn't until I moved to New York City two and half years ago that I realized what mind-numbing cold is. As someone born and raised in Los Angeles, I never had to think about covering up my body with a parka or putting on snow boots to run to the store, let alone wear heated gloves. But now that I live in a place where the temps drop below freezing and I walk to get my groceries, a pair of heated gloves has become an essential part of my wardrobe.
You Got Bumped From a Flight. Here’s What Your Airline Owes You.
Knowing your rights when it comes to airline policies can seriously pay off. Air travel has suffered over the last couple of years as COVID-19-era layoffs led to staffing shortages and an increase in flight cancelations. You may feel the impact of the struggling industry during your next vacation, but if you know what you’re entitled to, you can minimize the damage.
Stupid Tip of the Day: Remove All Items From Your Pockets BEFORE Arriving At the Airport Security Checkpoint
People are once again traveling in droves — seemingly with a vengeance — since the current 2019 Novel Coronavirus pandemic was officially declared by the World Health Organization on Wednesday, March 11, 2020; but many of them apparently either forgot how to travel as efficiently as possible or did not even know how to do so in the first place…
7 Winter Coats With So Much Pocket Space, You Can Leave Your Bag at Home
Winter is my least favorite season for many reasons: Freezing temps, shorter days, and feeling tired more often, just to name a few. But besides all of that, the one thing that gets me the most is the layering (too many layers can start to feel constricting). Wintry weather calls for thermals, sweaters, wool socks, and a poofy coat. But if there's anything I've learned over the years when I lived in the coldest regions in the U.S.—specifically Chicago, Wisconsin, and Boston—it's time to ditch the personal bag for the best winter coats with deep pockets.
Apparently, You Can Stick a Pineapple in These Tights and They Won’t Rip—So I Put Them Through the Ringer
We’ve all been there, slipping into a fresh pair of tights, only to discover a run or tear moments later. How, you think. Or, if you’re a little less polite and patient, perhaps an expletive or two expels out of your mouth instead. Dammit. The good news is...
This $25 Brush-On Nail Serum Is Basically a Magic Wand for Manicures
Getting a manicure is about so much more than changing up your polish. It's about caring for your nails, making sure they stay strong and healthy. The new On the Mend kit from Chillhouse gives you the tools you need to care for your nails at home with ease. Chillhouse...
18 Last-Minute, Feel-Good Gifts You Can Still Get at Nordstrom for Under $75
So, you’re behind on your holiday shopping? Join the club. Between treating ourselves to too many cyber weekend deals, attending holiday parties, and balancing life in general, our holiday shopping lists have still yet to be checked off... Oops!. Time is ticking, which is why we'll be checking off...
Why Can’t Every TSA Officer Be Like This One???
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) doesn’t have the best of reputations when it comes to their workers. I mean, I’ve heard people refer to TSA officers as, “rude,” “mean,” “uncaring,” “too loud,” “bossy” and a whole bunch more. And I get it – TSA officers are in a stressful but important job where they have to balance safety and security with, let’s face it, a bunch of people who can sometimes be crabby and/or have difficulty following directions. The TSA itself also appears to be having lots of internal problems that could make for crabby workers.
Supergoop Wants You To Wear Sunscreen 365 Days a Year, So It’s Discounted Its Entire Site
It goes without saying, you should never leave the house without sunscreen. Yes, even in the winter time and during chilly overcast days, this is a beauty law you gotta follow year-round. That's because wearing SPF can help lower your risk of skin cancer and protect you against the many effects of sun damage, which include age spots, fine lines, and wrinkles. It's something that Supergoop takes seriously, and why the brand is committed to creating SPF solutions that are clear and easy to wear. And right now, there's never been a better time to shop the brand's best-sellers.
Flying high: Holiday food that’s TSA-approved
We all have that one dish that abuelita makes that we just love and wish we could take with us on our journey back home. The flying of today has changed plenty since the 90s — gone are the days of flying to home from the Dominican Republic...
Finally: A Skin-Care Line Made Specifically for Menopausal Skin That You Can Snag at the Drugstore
Menopause and perimenopause can bring about all kinds of unwelcome symptoms including hot flashes, night sweats, weight gain, mood swings, and brain fog. As if all that wasn’t enough, the downswing in estrogen that plays a role in all of the above symptoms also wreaks havoc on our skin.
The Patagonia ‘Better Sweater’ Is 30% Off Right Now—Along With Thousands of Other Outerwear Favorites at REI
The cold just keeps getting colder and, if you're anything like us, you’ve come to the haunting realization that you’re seriously underprepared in the winter gear department. We swear that trendy down coat we bought in college was may more snow proof last year, as were the winter boots that are currently falling apart at the soles... whoops!
I Tested Vuori’s Internet-Famous, Ultra-Soft Athleisure, and It’s Now My Go-To for Workouts and Everyday Wear
When I buy performance-wear, I normally gravitate toward bright and bold colors and patterns. If you rummage through my closet, you'll find no shortage of tangerine orange workout sets, orchid purple, moisture-wicking tops, and baby pink sweats. After struggling to mix and match my athleisurewear and curate outfits for the gym, I decided to go on a colorful wardrobe hiatus and embark on a journey for basics. That's when I discovered Vuori: An internet-beloved headquarters for high-quality athleisure and workout basics that go with everything and anything in your closet.
How To Clean Up Dog and Cat Vomit From Your Carpet in 5 Easy Steps
Cleaning up dog or cat vomit is unpleasant enough, but the task is made all the worse when it’s on the carpet. Leftover puke can stay stuck to the carpet fibers and the stench can linger long after the mess has been cleared up. Fortunately, with the right tools and a little elbow grease, you can consider every last bit of throw up as good as gone. For cleaning tips, Angela Brown from the Ask a House Cleaner YouTube channel shares how to clean cat and dog vomit from the carpet in five easy steps.
8 best gifts for travelers
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The best gifts for people who love to travel make their long journeys easier and their travel experiences more enjoyable. Keep in mind that many travelers choose to pack lightly and others may have limited space in their bags. Great gifts for travel lovers don’t have to take up a lot of room but should offer the recipient a lot of value and enjoyment.
You Can Help Donate Meals This Holiday Season Just by Tracking Your Workouts on This Free App
The holiday season is here and with it comes tidings of good cheer. (See what we did there?) Whether it’s heading to one of the many kitschily-decorated Christmas bars and sipping on a seasonal cocktail, strolling through handmade holiday markets, or simply taking in the crispness of the air while checking out the tackiest (and most beautiful) lights in your city, there’s no denying that this time of year can bring out the wonder in all of us.
This Viral, Celeb-Loved Sneaker Brand Just Released a Line of Shoes in the 2023 Pantone Color of the Year
You know it's going to be a jolly day when celeb-loved sneaker brand Cariuma launches a shoe collection. Behind this collection's inspiration? Pantone. And just recently, Pantone released its 2023 Color of the Year: 'Viva Magenta,' a velvety red rooted in nature. Cariuma's collection features 'Viva Magenta' shoes, as well as access to other fun colors like 'Eggshell Blue,' 'Cornsilk' yellow, and 'Veri Peri,' a gorgeous light purple with subtle red undertones (FYI: Pantone invented this color in 2022 from scratch).
The ‘Bend-Twist-Squeeze’ Test Will Tell You if Your Walking Shoes Are Supportive Enough
Looking for the best walking shoe for your feet? Before you default to a particular brand or style that looks cool, Trent Brookshier, DPM, podiatric surgeon in San Diego, California, has a three-step test to make sure your footwear is supportive and healthy. “I created a simple, three-part check to...
‘I’m a Dermatologist With Eczema—These Are the Ultra-Moisturizing Body Products I Use All Winter’
Jeanine Downie, MD has dealt with eczema her entire life. "Eczema, for me, gets worse in the winter," she says. "You need to pay attention to when it's worse and stop scratching it." That's because rubbing eczematic skin makes it more inflamed and itchier, so you've got to be vigilant about breaking the itch-scratch cycle.
