Music in the Stacks at Camp Verde Community Library

Verde Valley News – Music in the Stacks returns on Thursday, December 8th at 5:00 pm in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room. Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There are 3-5 different performers during the show, with a rotating variety each month.

December’s concert features Gioia. Ed Cooper, and a surprise guest.

Blue-eyed soulstress, Gioia, of the duo, Sugar Moon, is a dynamic vocalist, playing in the pocket rhythms on guitar and ukulele to a fun mix of well-loved covers. Ed Cooper performs great solo acoustic rock & roll at venues and parties all around the Verde Valley and Northern Arizona.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 N Black Bridge Road just off Montezuma Castle Highway in Camp Verde. The library is open Monday-Thursday 8:00a-7:00p and Friday-Saturday 9:00a-5:00p. For more information about this or any other library program visit the library’s webpage at https://www.campverde.az.gov/cvcl or call 928-554-8380 during library open hours.

