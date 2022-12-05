ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

goduke.com

Duke Enshrines Eight into Hall of Fame

Duke University inducted eight new members into the school's Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday evening at a ceremony at the Washington Duke Inn. The Class of 2022 features three former National Player of the Year selections in Beard, Blumenherst and Curtis along with ACC Players of the Year Cassese and Dilweg, NCAA Champion and two-time Olympic medalist Boozer, four-time national coach of the year Goestenkors and Silar, who spent 40 years at Duke as both a coach and administrator.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Cooper Recognized as MAC Hermann Trophy Finalist

DURHAM – For the first time in school history, a Duke women's soccer standout has been recognized as a MAC Hermann Trophy finalist as the United Soccer Coaches and the Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) announced Blue Devil sophomore Michelle Cooper was one of three finalists on Thursday. The finalists...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

The Trailblazing Silar Set for Duke Hall of Fame Induction

All of you know Jacki Silar. Whether she was your head coach, your sport supervisor or your basketball class instructor, her name is synonymous with Duke Athletics and especially Duke women’s athletics. So, when Duke announced its Hall of Fame Class of 2022 this past summer, it was no...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Three Blue Devils Named United Soccer Coaches All-America

DURHAM – Duke men's soccer had three players selected as All-Americans by United Soccer Coaches, the organization announced on Friday. Peter Stroud earned First Team recognition as one of only five players in the country to earn multiple All-America honors during their careers and is joined by sophomore Shakur Mohammed on the First Team. Graduate student goalkeeper Eliot Hamill was named to the Second Team. Mohammed and Hamill become Duke's 39th and 40th All-Americans in program history.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Fifth-Annual Giving Day a Record-Setting Success

DURHAM – The fifth-annual Iron Duke's Varsity Club Giving Day was a record-setting success thanks to the support of our donors during the 27-hour fundraiser that benefits Duke's student-athletes, coaches and each of our varsity programs. This year, with help from 1,832 individual donors, we raised a grand total...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Carter, Harris Tabbed College Football Network All-America

DURHAM – Redshirt junior defensive tackle DeWayne Carter and graduate student offensive lineman Andre Harris were named College Football Network All-Americans, the organization announced Wednesday. Carter was tabbed to the third team, while Harris was selected an honorable mention. The pair become Duke's first All-Americans since Noah Gray (Walter...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

All-Access With Coach Scheyer Releases New Episode

DURHAM - The second episode of "Duke All-Access with Coach Scheyer" is now available on the Duke Athletics YouTube channel. The show is also set to air on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. on Bally Sports South, Sundays at 12 noon on ABC-11 WTVD and Tuesdays at 11:30 p.m. on MASN.
DURHAM, NC

