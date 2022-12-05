Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Teen Jumps Out of Moving Car After Suspicions Rise Regarding Her Lyft DriverKim JosephRaleigh, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
Black Bears Have Been Spotted in Cary - Here’s What To Do if You Encounter OneJames TulianoCary, NC
4 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Chapel Hill dedicates $9.1 million to affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
goduke.com
Duke Enshrines Eight into Hall of Fame
Duke University inducted eight new members into the school's Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday evening at a ceremony at the Washington Duke Inn. The Class of 2022 features three former National Player of the Year selections in Beard, Blumenherst and Curtis along with ACC Players of the Year Cassese and Dilweg, NCAA Champion and two-time Olympic medalist Boozer, four-time national coach of the year Goestenkors and Silar, who spent 40 years at Duke as both a coach and administrator.
goduke.com
Cooper Recognized as MAC Hermann Trophy Finalist
DURHAM – For the first time in school history, a Duke women's soccer standout has been recognized as a MAC Hermann Trophy finalist as the United Soccer Coaches and the Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) announced Blue Devil sophomore Michelle Cooper was one of three finalists on Thursday. The finalists...
goduke.com
The Trailblazing Silar Set for Duke Hall of Fame Induction
All of you know Jacki Silar. Whether she was your head coach, your sport supervisor or your basketball class instructor, her name is synonymous with Duke Athletics and especially Duke women’s athletics. So, when Duke announced its Hall of Fame Class of 2022 this past summer, it was no...
goduke.com
Three Blue Devils Named United Soccer Coaches All-America
DURHAM – Duke men's soccer had three players selected as All-Americans by United Soccer Coaches, the organization announced on Friday. Peter Stroud earned First Team recognition as one of only five players in the country to earn multiple All-America honors during their careers and is joined by sophomore Shakur Mohammed on the First Team. Graduate student goalkeeper Eliot Hamill was named to the Second Team. Mohammed and Hamill become Duke's 39th and 40th All-Americans in program history.
goduke.com
Fifth-Annual Giving Day a Record-Setting Success
DURHAM – The fifth-annual Iron Duke's Varsity Club Giving Day was a record-setting success thanks to the support of our donors during the 27-hour fundraiser that benefits Duke's student-athletes, coaches and each of our varsity programs. This year, with help from 1,832 individual donors, we raised a grand total...
goduke.com
No. 15 Duke Finishes Non-Conference Slate Against Maryland Eastern Shore on Saturday
No. 15 Duke welcomes Maryland Eastern Shore to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday in the Blue Devils' final non-conference game of the regular season. Live on ACC Network, Dalen Cuff and Randolph Childress have the call. David Shumate and John Roth call the game on the Blue Devils Sports Network from LEARFIELD.
goduke.com
Carter, Harris Tabbed College Football Network All-America
DURHAM – Redshirt junior defensive tackle DeWayne Carter and graduate student offensive lineman Andre Harris were named College Football Network All-Americans, the organization announced Wednesday. Carter was tabbed to the third team, while Harris was selected an honorable mention. The pair become Duke's first All-Americans since Noah Gray (Walter...
goduke.com
All-Access With Coach Scheyer Releases New Episode
DURHAM - The second episode of "Duke All-Access with Coach Scheyer" is now available on the Duke Athletics YouTube channel. The show is also set to air on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. on Bally Sports South, Sundays at 12 noon on ABC-11 WTVD and Tuesdays at 11:30 p.m. on MASN.
