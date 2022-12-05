Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
Princeton Punter Will Powers Announces Commitment to UCLA Football
The All-Ivy League specialist will join the Bruins for the 2023 season, giving them another addition via the transfer portal.
Caleb Williams Wins The 2022 Heisman Memorial Trophy
In front of an eager crowd in the Big Apple, a new chapter of college football history was written. After an outstanding season, USC Quarterback Caleb Williams won the 2023 Heisman Memorial Trophy. This year, there were a number of incredible college football stars competing to win the Heisman Memorial...
Celebration Bowl ’22: Khalil Baker, Davius Richard Claim MEAC Player Of The Year Honors
Once again, North Carolina Central University reigns atop the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. This week, NCCU Quarterback Davius Richard was named the conference’s offensive player of the year. Shortly thereafter, NCCU Defensive Back Khalil Baker was named the conference’s defensive player of the year. “Congratulations to both Davius and...
Celebration Bowl ’22: Deion Sanders Confirms He Will Coach At Celebration Bowl
Deion Sanders will coach the University of Colorado Buffaloes at the start of the 2023-2024 college football season, but he is not heading west just yet. Sanders has confirmed that he will coach the Jackson State Tigers during the Celebration Bowl on December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. “I’ve chosen...
Josh Downs Declares for 2023 NFL Draft
North Carolina Tar Heels star wide receiver Josh Downs has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. He has also informed the team that he is skipping the Tar Heels matchup against the Oregon Ducks in the 2022 San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl. Downs is considered a top wide receiver prospect and a probable first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The All-ACC wide receiver made the move official on Friday but hinted at the decision after the team’s 39-10 loss to the Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship game.
3 keys to BYU’s win over No. 21 Creighton
BYU basketball knocked off No. 21 Creighton 83-80 Saturday night at the Jack Jones Hoopfest in Las Vegas.
Jared Anderson Scores Second Round Knockout Against
Jared Anderson may be an Ohio native, but he made himself at home in the Big Apple moments after the Heisman Memorial Trophy was presented to USC Quarterback Caleb Williams. Jared Anderson may only be 23 years old, but International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Andre Ward expected big things from the young contender in his thirteenth professional fight against Jerry Forrest.
Celebration Bowl ’22: Jay Walker, Tiffany Greene, Tiffany Blackmon & Harry Lyles Jr. To Lead Broadcast Crew
Eight days stand in between college football fans and the highly-anticipated Celebration Bowl. As many fans from North Carolina and Mississippi descend upon Atlanta, many are left with one key question. Who is going to call the game? This week, ESPN answered that very important question. This year, the Celebration...
Celebration Bowl ’22: Travis Hunter To Transfer Following Bowl Game
Travis Hunter will not return to the campus of Jackson State University next fall. Shortly after Jackson State University Head Coach Deion Sanders made the decision to leave his post in Mississippi in favor of a new job in Colorado, he indicated that he would follow him to Boulder. “I’m...
Makabu Sets Title Defense For January 2023 In Miami
Ilunga Junior Makabu is taking his talents to South Beach! On January 21, 2023, Noel Mikaelian will challenge Makabu for the WBC Cruiserweight Championship at Casino Miami Jai-Alai. “These are the two best cruiserweights in the world,” promoter Don King said, per Boxing Scene. “We are going to give...
Larry Brown Steps Down from Memphis Due to Health Concerns
Memphis Tigers assistant coach Larry Brown is stepping down from the basketball program due to health concerns. The Hall of Fame Coach originally took a leave of absence but has now decided to make the leave a permanent thing. Brown who is 82 years old is the only Head Coach to win both an NBA Championship and NCAA Championship. He accomplished these feats in 1988 with the Kansas Jayhawks and then in 2004 with the Detroit Pistons. Brown originally joined the Memphis staff back in July of 2021. This could be the final time he steps away from the game of basketball and serve as his unofficial retirement from the sport.
