Memphis Tigers assistant coach Larry Brown is stepping down from the basketball program due to health concerns. The Hall of Fame Coach originally took a leave of absence but has now decided to make the leave a permanent thing. Brown who is 82 years old is the only Head Coach to win both an NBA Championship and NCAA Championship. He accomplished these feats in 1988 with the Kansas Jayhawks and then in 2004 with the Detroit Pistons. Brown originally joined the Memphis staff back in July of 2021. This could be the final time he steps away from the game of basketball and serve as his unofficial retirement from the sport.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO