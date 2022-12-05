ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Caleb Williams Wins The 2022 Heisman Memorial Trophy

In front of an eager crowd in the Big Apple, a new chapter of college football history was written. After an outstanding season, USC Quarterback Caleb Williams won the 2023 Heisman Memorial Trophy. This year, there were a number of incredible college football stars competing to win the Heisman Memorial...
Josh Downs Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

North Carolina Tar Heels star wide receiver Josh Downs has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. He has also informed the team that he is skipping the Tar Heels matchup against the Oregon Ducks in the 2022 San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl. Downs is considered a top wide receiver prospect and a probable first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The All-ACC wide receiver made the move official on Friday but hinted at the decision after the team’s 39-10 loss to the Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship game.
Jared Anderson Scores Second Round Knockout Against

Jared Anderson may be an Ohio native, but he made himself at home in the Big Apple moments after the Heisman Memorial Trophy was presented to USC Quarterback Caleb Williams. Jared Anderson may only be 23 years old, but International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Andre Ward expected big things from the young contender in his thirteenth professional fight against Jerry Forrest.
Makabu Sets Title Defense For January 2023 In Miami

Ilunga Junior Makabu is taking his talents to South Beach! On January 21, 2023, Noel Mikaelian will challenge Makabu for the WBC Cruiserweight Championship at Casino Miami Jai-Alai. “These are the two best cruiserweights in the world,” promoter Don King said, per Boxing Scene. “We are going to give...
Larry Brown Steps Down from Memphis Due to Health Concerns

Memphis Tigers assistant coach Larry Brown is stepping down from the basketball program due to health concerns. The Hall of Fame Coach originally took a leave of absence but has now decided to make the leave a permanent thing. Brown who is 82 years old is the only Head Coach to win both an NBA Championship and NCAA Championship. He accomplished these feats in 1988 with the Kansas Jayhawks and then in 2004 with the Detroit Pistons. Brown originally joined the Memphis staff back in July of 2021. This could be the final time he steps away from the game of basketball and serve as his unofficial retirement from the sport.
