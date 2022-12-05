Read full article on original website
Russia shells eastern front, Ukraine says, as war aims appear to shift
NEAR BAKHMUT, Ukraine, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian forces have shelled the entire front line in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said, part of what appears to be the Kremlin's scaled-back ambition to secure only the bulk of territory it has claimed.
UK sanctions Russian and Iranian officials, citing human rights abuses
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Britain on Friday announced sanctions against 30 people worldwide, including Russian and Iranian officials, targeting those it deems responsible for acts of torture, sexual violence, and the violent repression of street protests.
Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘renews Iranian drone attacks’ as entire eastern front line shelled
Russia has revived its use of Iranian drones in the war in Ukraine’s east this week, the British defence ministry said today.“For the first time in three weeks, there have been reports of attacks by Iranian-provided one-way attack (OWA) uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs),” the ministry said. It is likely that the Kremlin has exhausted its previous stock of several hundred Shahed-131s and 136s and has now received a resupply.This comes as the Russian forces stepped up their military offensive in Ukraine’s east and shelled the entire frontier with the relentless attacks continuing for most of the week.The fiercest fighting...
