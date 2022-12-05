ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

fortwaynesnbc.com

Community mourns loss of former Wayne Township Trustee

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Wayne Township officials announced Wednesday that they are mourning the loss of Richard Stevenson, Sr., a former Trustee. They say Stevenson served the Wayne Township community for 12 years, serving four terms from 2007 to 2019. “Mr. Stevenson was a tireless champion of the people...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians go on strike

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Fort Wayne Philharmonic negotiations for a new contract with musicians went south Thursday as the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association announced the musicians are now on strike. Both sides have negotiated multiple issues regarding pay, scheduling flexibility, changes to work rules and conditions related to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Indy with Kids

The End of Matilda Jane Clothing – It Looks Like Indiana (Founded) Business is Out of Business

If you have a Matilda Jane Trunk Keeper, then you already know, the (formerly Fort Wayne-based) children’s clothing company has announced that it can no longer stay in business. There have been many now former Trunk Keepers who have posted information on their Facebook pages that Long Beach, California-based clothing company, Cabi would possibly be purchasing Matilda Jane. As of right now, that hasn’t come to fruition, at least not public-facing, and all Trunk Keepers have been laid off and locked out of their consultant accounts.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

WANE 15 explores everything Electric Works has to offer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After years of planning and fundraising and building and restoring, the former General Electric campus in Fort Wayne is transformed into the new mixed-used development called Electric Works. WANE 15 got exclusive access to the different areas people can experience when they visit –...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Trunk keeper: Matilda Jane is closing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Matilda Jane Clothing Company opened in Fort Wayne in 2005. According to the company’s mission statement on its website, it opened with one goal in mind, to bring happiness into the lives of their customers. Yesterday morning via email, sellers,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

New road in Elkhart named ‘Walorski Parkway’

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Located in Elkhart East Industrial Park, “Walorski Parkway,” is the newest road in Elkhart. On August 3rd, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski lost her life in a head on car collision, along with two of her staff members, and the woman driving the other vehicle. Now,...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

New baby box added to fire station in Aboite Township

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new baby box has been added in Fort Wayne at a fire station off Aboite Center Road. A blessing took place Tuesday at Aboite Township Fire Department Station #2. The founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, Monica Kelsey, spoke at the event, along with three others.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

High carbon dioxide levels reported at Leo Junior Senior High School

LEO, Ind. (WFFT) -- A November 18 test done by the Indiana Department of Health revealed some classrooms at Leo Junior-Senior High School had carbon dioxide (CO2) levels that exceeded classroom standards. The schools HVAC system has been in need of replacement, according to parents, teachers, and a district representative....
LEO-CEDARVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

Townhomes proposal adds to growing development outside Huntertown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Townhomes are the latest addition coming to housing development in the area around northwest Fort Wayne and Huntertown. This month, Oakmont Development Company II is proposing to build 74 townhomes on nearly 18 acres on Hathaway Road. The townhomes will be built just north of where Oakmont’s lead developer, Jeff Thomas, is building 322 homes on 165 acres off Bethel Road. Both developments are called Sonora.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Do it Best moves into Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – December 5, 2022 was a big day for Do it Best. It’s the first day in 75 years employees reported to work at a location other than the offices on Nelson Road in New Haven. Do it Best is the anchor tenant of...
NEW HAVEN, IN
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Michigan

Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
PORTAGE, MI
abc57.com

Elkhart bomb squad responds to situation at Cobus Green in Osceola

OSCEOLA, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office and Elkhart bomb squad responded to a situation at Cobus Green in Osceola Thursday morning. According to dispatch, deputies were called to the scene at 3 a.m. When ABC57 arrived just before 7:30 a.m., Elkhart County deputies and officers from the Elkhart...
OSCEOLA, IN
The Waynedale News

Potential Location Announced For New Allen Co. Jail

The Allen County Board of Commissioners has selected a potential property for the location of a new county jail and will review and potentially approve a purchase agreement to be submitted to the property owner soon. The decision on a property for a new county jail was shared at the most recent Commissioners’ Legislative Session.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne adds traffic light at reworked Coldwater, Ludwig area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne implemented a new traffic signal at the intersection of Coldwater and Oakbrook Parkway Monday. The new traffic signal will help facilitate traffic in the newly constructed intersection, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department. The signal will only...
FORT WAYNE, IN

