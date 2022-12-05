Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWO News
City announces progress on plans for southeast Fort Wayne grocery store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): Progress continues to be made on efforts to bring a full-service grocery store to southeast Fort Wayne at 918 E. Pontiac St. to provide healthy food options in an area that is currently defined as a food desert. As part of the next steps in...
WANE-TV
Parkview partners with city to bring grocery store to Fort Wayne’s southeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The need for a grocery store to provide fresh food options on Fort Wayne’s southeast side is no secret. The area is officially a food desert, meaning residents don’t have easy access to healthy food options. But that could soon change with Thursday’s announcement...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Community mourns loss of former Wayne Township Trustee
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Wayne Township officials announced Wednesday that they are mourning the loss of Richard Stevenson, Sr., a former Trustee. They say Stevenson served the Wayne Township community for 12 years, serving four terms from 2007 to 2019. “Mr. Stevenson was a tireless champion of the people...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians go on strike
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Fort Wayne Philharmonic negotiations for a new contract with musicians went south Thursday as the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association announced the musicians are now on strike. Both sides have negotiated multiple issues regarding pay, scheduling flexibility, changes to work rules and conditions related to...
The End of Matilda Jane Clothing – It Looks Like Indiana (Founded) Business is Out of Business
If you have a Matilda Jane Trunk Keeper, then you already know, the (formerly Fort Wayne-based) children’s clothing company has announced that it can no longer stay in business. There have been many now former Trunk Keepers who have posted information on their Facebook pages that Long Beach, California-based clothing company, Cabi would possibly be purchasing Matilda Jane. As of right now, that hasn’t come to fruition, at least not public-facing, and all Trunk Keepers have been laid off and locked out of their consultant accounts.
WANE-TV
WANE 15 explores everything Electric Works has to offer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After years of planning and fundraising and building and restoring, the former General Electric campus in Fort Wayne is transformed into the new mixed-used development called Electric Works. WANE 15 got exclusive access to the different areas people can experience when they visit –...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Trunk keeper: Matilda Jane is closing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Matilda Jane Clothing Company opened in Fort Wayne in 2005. According to the company’s mission statement on its website, it opened with one goal in mind, to bring happiness into the lives of their customers. Yesterday morning via email, sellers,...
Flu cases increasing rapidly in Allen County
Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Gutwein told WANE 15 that positive flu cases nearly doubled this week compared to the previous week.
WISH-TV
Richard Allen asks for public funding for defense investigations, expert witnesses
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard Allen, the man charged with the double murders of Delphi teens Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German, is asking the court to approve public funding for his defense to pay for expert witnesses and the defense investigation. Allen is asking...
WNDU
New road in Elkhart named ‘Walorski Parkway’
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Located in Elkhart East Industrial Park, “Walorski Parkway,” is the newest road in Elkhart. On August 3rd, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski lost her life in a head on car collision, along with two of her staff members, and the woman driving the other vehicle. Now,...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Mayor Henry responds to public access counselor’s opinion on release of arrest video
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry released a statement on Thursday in response to Indiana’s Public Access Counselor finding that the City violated the Access to Public Records Act by failing to disclose the incident report and body footage of his October OWI arrest. 21Alive’s...
WANE-TV
Repave and Resurface: Huntertown is among several getting state money to improve roads
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Last spring, Allen County received $1 million in the first round of state road-funding grants. With that money, along with local money amounting to $1.7 million, the county fixed 25 miles of roads, says Margaret Hershberger, project manager with the Allen County Highway Department.
WANE-TV
New baby box added to fire station in Aboite Township
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new baby box has been added in Fort Wayne at a fire station off Aboite Center Road. A blessing took place Tuesday at Aboite Township Fire Department Station #2. The founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, Monica Kelsey, spoke at the event, along with three others.
wfft.com
High carbon dioxide levels reported at Leo Junior Senior High School
LEO, Ind. (WFFT) -- A November 18 test done by the Indiana Department of Health revealed some classrooms at Leo Junior-Senior High School had carbon dioxide (CO2) levels that exceeded classroom standards. The schools HVAC system has been in need of replacement, according to parents, teachers, and a district representative....
WANE-TV
Townhomes proposal adds to growing development outside Huntertown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Townhomes are the latest addition coming to housing development in the area around northwest Fort Wayne and Huntertown. This month, Oakmont Development Company II is proposing to build 74 townhomes on nearly 18 acres on Hathaway Road. The townhomes will be built just north of where Oakmont’s lead developer, Jeff Thomas, is building 322 homes on 165 acres off Bethel Road. Both developments are called Sonora.
WANE-TV
Do it Best moves into Electric Works
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – December 5, 2022 was a big day for Do it Best. It’s the first day in 75 years employees reported to work at a location other than the offices on Nelson Road in New Haven. Do it Best is the anchor tenant of...
The richest woman in Michigan
Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
abc57.com
Elkhart bomb squad responds to situation at Cobus Green in Osceola
OSCEOLA, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office and Elkhart bomb squad responded to a situation at Cobus Green in Osceola Thursday morning. According to dispatch, deputies were called to the scene at 3 a.m. When ABC57 arrived just before 7:30 a.m., Elkhart County deputies and officers from the Elkhart...
Potential Location Announced For New Allen Co. Jail
The Allen County Board of Commissioners has selected a potential property for the location of a new county jail and will review and potentially approve a purchase agreement to be submitted to the property owner soon. The decision on a property for a new county jail was shared at the most recent Commissioners’ Legislative Session.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne adds traffic light at reworked Coldwater, Ludwig area
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne implemented a new traffic signal at the intersection of Coldwater and Oakbrook Parkway Monday. The new traffic signal will help facilitate traffic in the newly constructed intersection, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department. The signal will only...
Comments / 0