Cheers, Toy Story star coming to CT as Scrooge in ‘A Christmas Carol’ at Sacred Heart University

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersHuntington Station, NY
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenWilton, CT
wiltonbulletin.com
Art Town: Sue Brown Gordon -- the Queen of Art Festivals
Sue Brown Gordon is a familiar face when it comes to art festivals in the area, including the Westport Fine Arts Festival. We recently spoke with her about how she's able to be so involved in them and why. Where did you grow up and go to school?. I grew...
zip06.com
At Madison Cinemas the Shows Go On
The atmosphere of the movie theater is like no other. The hushed sounds, low lights, and cushioned seats coddle the viewer in comfort. Sitting with family or friends, or even alone with strangers who create an instant community, with concessions on your lap, the overhead lights fade and the screen flashes to life with the start of a feature film. It is an enveloping experience. For the next two hours or so, the theater-goer is transported to another world, via sight, sound, and emotion.
ctexaminer.com
As Niantic Cinema Calls it Quits, Madison, Westbrook and Mystic Theaters Look the Future
NIANTIC — Niantic Cinema announced on Monday that it is closing its doors, citing a lack of interest from filmgoers since the COVID pandemic and operating costs that are “skyrocketing,” one of several movie theaters in the region who talked to CT Examiner about their recent struggles.
‘Ole Red’ is Back Spreading Holiday Cheer in New Milford
I think, if I had the ways and means, I would do what this guy is doing, wrap my vintage red pickup with holiday lights and music and drive around town spreading cheer like some sort of Christmas time Johnny Appleseed. It was on Facebook, like all things it seems...
Calling all pups: Lake Compounce to host ‘Paw-liday lights’
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Dogs want a chance to get into the holiday spirit this season, too! All pups are welcome to bring their owners to this year’s Pawliday Lights at Lake Compounce. Dog guests can look forward to photos with Santa and yummy pup cups at the annual event on Sunday, December 11. There […]
momcollective.com
An Award Winning Gift Shop In a Most Unusual Place
This post is sponsored by Mellow Monkey. Please support our sponsors. Mellow Monkey owner Howard Aspinwall never anticipated having a brick-and-mortar store when he opened Mellow Monkey as an online gift and home décor business. He started his small business out of his garage almost a decade ago and quickly found his business outgrowing his home space.
connect-bridgeport.com
First Sleighed It Award Winner Named in Bridgeport's Light Up Our City Contest
The first "Sleighed It" award in the 2022 Light Up Our City contest is the Linch family of Worthington Drive. Accompanying the family's holiday lights are an array of giant whimsical inflatables. "We really enjoy decorating our house for the kids. (Our 5-year-old daughter) Reagan loves Christmas so much and...
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: Make a plan, take walk, etc. A guide to surviving the holidays
I know someone who wishes she could sleep from November until Jan. 2. Why? The holidays are a sad time for her. She misses her family members who have passed away and can’t always get together with her kids. She feels left out and depleted. Some of us who have fewer social connections may not have people to celebrate with, making the holidays a sadder, quieter time despite the sparkle and merriment all around us. If the holidays are not necessarily sad for you, I seldom meet someone who doesn’t feel the stress of preparation, expectations, costs or a jampacked schedule. Even gathering with friends and family can feel like a mixed blessing; old frictions surface and don’t even consider sharing your latest political opinion.
Gwyneth Paltrow Stops By CT Eatery, Thanks Business For 'Most Perfect Pizza'
Gwyneth Paltrow showed her appreciation for a longtime Connecticut pizzeria.The actress, who has appeared in films including "Shakespeare in Love" and "Emma," paid a visit to Sally's Apizza in New Haven.The pizzeria, located at 237 Wooster St., shared a photo from Paltrow's visit in a Fac…
NBC Connecticut
Community Steps Up to Help Beloved Family Farm in Watertown
People in Watertown are stepping up just two days after a fire destroyed an essential part of a family's farm - the repair shop. The farm is called Young's Longrange Farm LLC, and it's a fourth generation owned and operated farm offering fresh produce and seasonal items. Lawrence Crimmins, who...
Road Trip Worthy: Eat Your Favorite Fair Foods All Year Long at This Connecticut Restaurant
One of my favorite things to do in the Summer and Fall months is going to any fairs, festivals, or carnivals in the area. Fairs, festivals, and even just local town carnivals bring so much entertainment and things to do year after year. Going to a fair on a sunny...
wiltonbulletin.com
CT’s Perkatory Coffee Roasters celebrate one year in Branford amid further expansion
Joey Perazella, co-owner of Connecticut’s Perkatory Coffee Roasters, thought, maybe, he just had an expensive hobby. “I was on our couch one night. I looked over to her (his wife Johanna) and said, ‘Hey, I just ordered a roaster’ and that was pretty much it,” he said. “I thought I’d still be working my job.”
Health Headlines: Conn. woman thriving after ‘life-changing’ GERD procedure at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Having heartburn or acid reflex can happen to anyone once in a while, but for some people, it gets so bad they need medical help. Now St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury is offering a high-tech non-invasive procedure for a condition that can cause reflux called GERD. 40-year-old Lauren Darrah of Southbury […]
Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years
Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
Bucks Woman Dies Unexpectedly On Thanksgiving Day, 23
Olivia Faye Seaberg, a Levittown resident, died suddenly at around 4 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day, her family said in her obituary. She was 23. A beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and best friend, loved ones said Olivia never failed at making those around her happy. "She was a...
The Jewish Press
Connecticut Local School Board Reverses Decision to Delete Jewish High Holidays
The school board of Farmington in Hartford County in central Connecticut on Monday night told an audience of about 200 parents it was changing its decision to remove Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur from its 2023 academic calendar. The decision followed more than an hour of complaints from the parents who called the initial decision insensitive. Some parents called for bringing back Diwali, too, which the board promised to consider.
Bear finds home in tree of Connecticut backyard
A Connecticut homeowner is working to have a bear removed from her property. The animal is sheltering in the hole of a tree in the backyard. “He thinks he owns the tree,” said the West Hartford resident. WVIT’s Mike Massaro reports.Dec. 7, 2022.
wiltonbulletin.com
Gather55, CT’s first ‘pay what you can’ restaurant, features top chefs, philanthropic mission
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A unique new restaurant concept in Hartford features menu items designed by a Top Chef contestant and multiple-time James Beard award nominee, a Chopped champion, and two past recipients of the Connecticut Restaurant Association’s “Chef of the Year” honor.
WTNH.com
Masonicare: Senior Living Options for Everyone
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Masonicare Offers Senior Living Options for everyone. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Bethany Camputaro, Associate Executive Director for Residential Living at Masonicare about the wide variety of different options available for you or a loved at their multiple locations. Bethany says,...
wiltonbulletin.com
Hartford Current (Opinion): Terrie Wood's reflections on 14 years in Hartford
It’s been a joy beyond words to serve as state representative for Norwalk and Darien since 2009. An extraordinary life experience and one I wouldn’t have missed, despite some initial trepidations. Making an impact. I’ve had the pleasure to meet and work together with so many good people...
