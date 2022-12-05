ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees follow up Aaron Judge deal by taking a massive L to Red Sox

The New York Yankees may have gotten a win by re-signing Aaron Judge, but they watched a free agent target agree to terms with the rival Boston Red Sox. The New York Yankees did not sound like a team that was confident in their ability to re-sign Aaron Judge, their star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP. There was the false alarm that claimed Aaron Judge (or Arson Judge) was likely heading to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. But on early Wednesday morning, the Yankees were able to agree to terms with Judge on a nine-year, $360 million deal, ensuring he wouldn’t sign with the Giants or the San Diego Padres.
FanSided

A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move

Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
FanSided

Kiké Hernández’s Xander Bogaerts tweet has Red Sox fans spiraling

When you woke up this morning, did you know that it was Kiké Hernández Day?. For hours, the popular Red Sox super-utility man has been in the thick of things. Sox players have been largely silent on social media this offseason, at least about team-related issues. But Hernández entered the fray in a big way on Wednesday.
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Winter Meetings roll on

The Mets are reportedly interested in signing Kevin Kiermaier, a sign Brandon Nimmo may not return to the team. The Mets announced they signed Tommy Hunter and Sean Reid-Foley to minor league deals. While the Mets would like to have Brandon Nimmo back, they’re also preparing for life without him....
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Could Cody Bellinger return to Dodgers?

Cody Bellinger has seen a precipitous downfall to his career ever since winning NL MVP honors in 2019. Ever since posting 7.7 WAR with the Los Angeles Dodgers three years ago, Bellinger hasn’t even come close to his past level of performance. From 2020 to 2022, he’s amassed a mere 2.1 WAR (including a -1.0 WAR season in 2021) and the Dodgers, who were projected to pay Bellinger around $19 million in arbitration for the 2023 season, just decided to non-tender their underperforming slugger.
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing

The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: Scott Boras indicates the team is ready to spend

Chicago Cubs fans, if nothing has gotten your attention yet, this just might do it. Agent Scott Boras, known for speaking his mind and calling clubs and owners out on things we fans cannot, implies that Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts is finally ready to spend the money he has claimed to have for years. It is worth noting Boras represents the likes of Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Carlos Rodon - all of who are at the top of the free agency list in their respective positions and have been involved in rumors with the Cubs.
FanSided

FanSided

